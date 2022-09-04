ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

doooh
4d ago

Well there's a lot of guns out there , and a lot of people with very short tempers who become enraged at the drop of a hat are in possession of these guns and this is a really scary place anymore , just like LA or Detroit ! At least when the mafia ran this town there was rules !

Baby bear
4d ago

Here visiting for two week and the Resort that I'm staying in is very quiet in a nice area but when you leave outside of the area all you hear is police cars and ambulance 🚨 sirens it is very sad and a lot of homeless people It was a shooting last night at a hotel across the street where I was visiting friends on Flamingo 😭

8newsnow.com

Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after southwest Las Vegas crash

Las Vegas police investigated a crash involving a motorcyclist in the southwest valley. Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after …. Las Vegas woman shares experience in London when …. Buddy Check: Local women share the importance of …. Las Vegas residents pay tribute to Britain’s Queen …. 2 killed...
news3lv.com

Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Nevada Current

Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official suspected of killing longtime Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, left behind a trail of evidence that led police to his door, according to Metro Police, and landed Telles in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.  German, an […] The post Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant appeared first on Nevada Current.
