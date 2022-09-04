Policy, politics and progressive commentary Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official suspected of killing longtime Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, left behind a trail of evidence that led police to his door, according to Metro Police, and landed Telles in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. German, an […] The post Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant appeared first on Nevada Current.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO