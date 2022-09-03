COLORADO SPRINGS -- AJ Pouch has been named to the U.S. National Team, USA Swimming announced on Wednesday. "Being named to the U.S. National team is something I've dreamed of since I started swimming. To be able to wear the cap with my flag and my name is every swimmer's dream and my dream finally came true. Not only does it mean I'm among the top swimmers in the country but also the world, and all I want is to keep this momentum going, especially as a Hokie," Pouch said.

