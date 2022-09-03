Read full article on original website
Five reasons to attend Virginia Tech Women’s Soccer vs. South Carolina
The Virginia Tech women's soccer team will put its unbeaten start to the season on the line Thursday, Sept. 8, when fourth-ranked South Carolina visits Thompson Field. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m., and admission is free. Below are five reasons why you won't want to miss this matchup:. 1....
Series Snapshot: Virginia Tech versus Boston College
Virginia Tech and Boston College meet on the football field for the 31st time on Saturday night, revisiting a rivalry that dates back to the BIG EAST Conference and includes two ACC Championship Game matchups. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET under the lights, with ACC Network's The Huddle...
Two men’s tennis players ranked in ITA preseason poll
BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men's tennis team was well represented in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) fall rankings released on Tuesday afternoon. The Hokies boast a 15th-ranked doubles team in Ryan Fishback and Jordan Chrysostom. Tech' Court No. 1 duo posted a 9-5 record last season, going 5-2 against nationally ranked opponents and qualifying for a second-consecutive NCAA Tournament. The two reached as high as No. 9 in the rankings and knocked off No. 4 Cernoch and Kiger from North Carolina.
Soundbites: Weekly press conference (Boston College)
BLACKSBURG – Heading into Week 2 versus Boston College, Virginia Tech football met with the media on Tuesday to reflect on last week and discuss the matchup. Read below to see what head coach Brent Pry and wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton had to say. Head coach Brent Pry. Opening...
AJ Pouch earns a spot on the U.S. National Team
COLORADO SPRINGS -- AJ Pouch has been named to the U.S. National Team, USA Swimming announced on Wednesday. "Being named to the U.S. National team is something I've dreamed of since I started swimming. To be able to wear the cap with my flag and my name is every swimmer's dream and my dream finally came true. Not only does it mean I'm among the top swimmers in the country but also the world, and all I want is to keep this momentum going, especially as a Hokie," Pouch said.
