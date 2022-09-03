ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hokiesports.com

Series Snapshot: Virginia Tech versus Boston College

Virginia Tech and Boston College meet on the football field for the 31st time on Saturday night, revisiting a rivalry that dates back to the BIG EAST Conference and includes two ACC Championship Game matchups. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET under the lights, with ACC Network's The Huddle...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Two men’s tennis players ranked in ITA preseason poll

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men's tennis team was well represented in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) fall rankings released on Tuesday afternoon. The Hokies boast a 15th-ranked doubles team in Ryan Fishback and Jordan Chrysostom. Tech' Court No. 1 duo posted a 9-5 record last season, going 5-2 against nationally ranked opponents and qualifying for a second-consecutive NCAA Tournament. The two reached as high as No. 9 in the rankings and knocked off No. 4 Cernoch and Kiger from North Carolina.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Hokiesports.com

Soundbites: Weekly press conference (Boston College)

BLACKSBURG – Heading into Week 2 versus Boston College, Virginia Tech football met with the media on Tuesday to reflect on last week and discuss the matchup. Read below to see what head coach Brent Pry and wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton had to say. Head coach Brent Pry. Opening...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Elon, NC
Hokiesports.com

AJ Pouch earns a spot on the U.S. National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS -- AJ Pouch has been named to the U.S. National Team, USA Swimming announced on Wednesday. "Being named to the U.S. National team is something I've dreamed of since I started swimming. To be able to wear the cap with my flag and my name is every swimmer's dream and my dream finally came true. Not only does it mean I'm among the top swimmers in the country but also the world, and all I want is to keep this momentum going, especially as a Hokie," Pouch said.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy