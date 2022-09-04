Study: Some drivers don’t know what basic road signs mean

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Do you remember when you got your driver’s license and how excited when you passed? As time progresses, many people seem to forget the rules of the road.

Myvision.org surveyed over 1,000 drivers about road signs and other distractions they face while driving. Most drivers who participated in the survey had their license for an average of 25 years, and because of that, it doesn’t mean they know all their signs,

Myvision.org tested drivers in two different ways: one, by showing some federally-approved signs with just their shapes and colors, which is the way some tests are given at local DMVs. The main sign people had trouble identifying was the road construction sign. Nearly 13% confused it for a railroad crossing sign, 4% mistook it for a slow-moving vehicle sign, and 4% thought it was a no-passing sign.

Second, drivers saw other signs (with text) and were asked to identify what they signified. The most identified road signs were some of the more common ones. Nearly 100% of drivers could pinpoint the merge sign. Only about 1 out of 10 had trouble with signs like the right lane ends ahead.



Even when drivers know all the rules of the road, it doesn’t protect them from other drivers who don’t or just blatantly disregard rules. More than 3 out of 5 (67%) feel drivers have gotten more reckless in the past year. 1 out of 3 (33%) say they deal with a bad driver every time they hit the road, and 39% admit they have run-ins with bad drivers at least once a week.



Click here to read and find out more about the survey.

