ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Study: Some drivers don’t know what basic road signs mean

By Kimberly Wooten, Myvision.org
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vgkSh_0hhbHFIW00

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Do you remember when you got your driver’s license and how excited when you passed? As time progresses, many people seem to forget the rules of the road.

Myvision.org surveyed over 1,000 drivers about road signs and other distractions they face while driving. Most drivers who participated in the survey had their license for an average of 25 years, and because of that, it doesn’t mean they know all their signs,

Myvision.org tested drivers in two different ways: one, by showing some federally-approved signs with just their shapes and colors, which is the way some tests are given at local DMVs. The main sign people had trouble identifying was the road construction sign. Nearly 13% confused it for a railroad crossing sign, 4% mistook it for a slow-moving vehicle sign, and 4% thought it was a no-passing sign.

Second, drivers saw other signs (with text) and were asked to identify what they signified. The most identified road signs were some of the more common ones. Nearly 100% of drivers could pinpoint the merge sign. Only about 1 out of 10 had trouble with signs like the right lane ends ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJy6G_0hhbHFIW00

Even when drivers know all the rules of the road, it doesn’t protect them from other drivers who don’t or just blatantly disregard rules. More than 3 out of 5 (67%) feel drivers have gotten more reckless in the past year. 1 out of 3 (33%) say they deal with a bad driver every time they hit the road, and 39% admit they have run-ins with bad drivers at least once a week.

Click here to read and find out more about the survey.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 5

Related
WITN

Major road projects to start Monday in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city road is set to get upgrades next week. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville is scheduled to begin on Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Truck crashes off Trent River Bridge, one taken to hospital

NEW BERN, Craven County — For the second time in 3 months, a truck drove off the Trent River Bridge in New Bern and crashed 50 feet to the ground. It was 3 months ago that a flatbed truck crashed in nearly the same place and fell from the bridge 50 feet above.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Traffic
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County bridge will be rebuilt

STONEWALL, N.C. – A bridge on N.C. 55 in Pamlico County will be replaced, thanks to a new contract. The bridge over Trent Creek was built in 1960 south of Stonewall. The bridge is nearing the end of its service life and requires more maintenance. The N.C. Department of Transportation awarded S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

North Topsail Beach reports third drowning of summer

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach officials said a man was pulled from the rough waters but died on the beach during a rescue attempt on Tuesday. WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the victim, Nicholas Farley, 41, was visiting with family from Ohio when the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Two people on […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Signs#Myvision Org
WNCT

Suspect in Greene County Speedway robbery arrested

SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the Speedway store robbery from last week. The sheriff’s office received numerous calls identifying Lenwood Pettaway, 35, of Fountain as the suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said after numerous interviews with Pettaway, he confessed to the armed robbery. Pettaway was being […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WNCT

Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
AYDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating

NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

WITN confirms name of student killed at high school in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As police continue refusing to release information on last Thursday’s deadly stabbing inside a Jacksonville high school, WITN has confirmed the name of the dead student. Saddique Melvin, who was 17 years old, died after being stabbed at Northside High School during an apparent dispute...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount man arrested 5 hours after barricading himself inside home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been arrested five hours after barricading himself inside his home after seeing law enforcement. The Rocky Mount Police Department says Mark Johnson, 36, has been charged with three counts of first-degree force sex offense, three counts of common law robbery, three counts of felonious restraint, and one count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day just a couple of months away, several communities are getting to know their candidates better. The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce held a debate Wednesday for people to learn more about their sheriff candidates, current sheriff Ronnie Ingram and Jackie Rogers. “It’s always nice to come out and meet […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro driver shot in the head, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was shot in the head in Goldsboro early Sunday morning, police say. On Sunday at approximately 2:52 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several shots fired near North Center Street. Officers found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center and Raynor Streets.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Active investigation draws law enforcement to Onslow Co

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are investigating just outside of Richlands Saturday night. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller confirms to WITN that law enforcement are working on Huffmantown Road. Miller says there is not enough information to share at this time. Stay with WITN as we continue to update...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy