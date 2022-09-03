Read full article on original website
Schooner Festival –pat morss
Here’s my brief personal take on a successful Gloucester Labor Day Weekend Schooner Festival. Saturday eveing down on the docks before race day, and on Sunday the Parade of Sail out to the starting line, seeing the race at a distance from our house, and then sailing out on Troll to welcome some of the 27 schooners back into the harbor.
Acting 101
September 2022- Mondays – Cape Ann YMCA sign up is open! Begins next week. An introduction to the basics of professional acting taught by professional actress Heidi Dallin. Learn acting techniques, develop stage presence and build self-confidence through theatre games, pantomime, improvisation, public speaking, and storytelling!. Acting 101 is...
Midnight Run Has To Be A Top Ten Movie Of All Time
The creator of goodmorninggloucester.org Lover of all things Gloucester and Cape Ann. GMG where we bring you the very best our town has to offer because we love to share all the great news and believe that by promoting others in our community everyone wins. View all posts by Joey Ciaramitaro.
After Writing About My Disappointment In The North Shore OG Roast Beef Spot Back In April, Faith WaS Restored By A Different Beverly Roast Beef Place- Nick’s Roast Beef & Pizza On Essex Street Beverly (Near The Monserrat Train Station)
I’m not going to mention the name of the place because I don’t slam small family businesses but a place I once considered the kings of the Roast Beef game and the standard to which all other three ways were measured just served me a total turd. Grey meat, cold, barely any jimmy, no crunch on the bun. Barely edible. A 4 on a scale from 1-10. I’m so disappointed and saddened by how far they’ve fallen at the same time that you have places like Jamie’s Roast Beef which is taking the beef game to a whole new level.
Join Dennis & Joe @ Minglewood Harborside for their FINAL Jam for a bit! 8:30-11pm 9.5.2022
Please join us TONIGHT at Minglewood Harborside for our FINAL Jam for a bit!. We were very recently informed that Minglewood will only be offering entertainment Thursday, Friday & Saturday for the “off season”. Joe and I are discussing possibilities for the future of the Jam, so please do not despair! Although there may be a pause for a while, we all know how important and magical this night is for us, so we are determined to keep it going somehow! Stay tuned, and see you tonight!!
Barns Along the Byway In Washington State
While we were on our recent trip to the Pacific Northwest, Gloucester came to mind several times. We took a ride along the local scenic byway (which I recommend anytime you get the chance anywhere you are) and came upon this bucolic scene that I wanted to share. It’s called the San Juan Islands Scenic Byway and I recommend giving it a shot if you ever find yourself there.
