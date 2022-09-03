Please join us TONIGHT at Minglewood Harborside for our FINAL Jam for a bit!. We were very recently informed that Minglewood will only be offering entertainment Thursday, Friday & Saturday for the “off season”. Joe and I are discussing possibilities for the future of the Jam, so please do not despair! Although there may be a pause for a while, we all know how important and magical this night is for us, so we are determined to keep it going somehow! Stay tuned, and see you tonight!!

GLOUCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO