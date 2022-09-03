ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

9/3/22 No. 11 Purdue 3, Milwaukee 1

By David Hickey, Paul Ward
Members of the Purdue volleyball team celebrate after winning the 2022 Reamer Club Xtra Special Tournament on Saturday. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Smooth sailing through the first two sets turned into stormy waters in the next two as No. 11 Purdue volleyball struggled to a 3-1 win over Milwaukee. With the win, Purdue clinched the 2022 Reamer Club Xtra Special Tournament title, as it went 3-0 over the weekend.

No. 11 Purdue (6-0) came out strong in the first two sets, winning 25-17 and 25-15. Freshman outside hitter Eva Hudson lead Purdue in the first two sets, and would lead Purdue with kills throughout the match, recording 21 of Purdue 58 kills. During the first two sets Purdue Volleyball finished with hitting percentages of 0.485 and 0.333. It was during the third set when errors started to set in, as Purdue finished with 12 kills and 12 errors for a 0.000 hitting percentage, losing the set 25-18. In the fourth set Purdue trailed up until the final few points, when it managed to take the lead and squeak out a 25-23 win to finish the match.

Sophomore middle blocker Raven Colvin was named tournament MVP and led Purdue with eight blocks and five kills. Redshirt junior setter Megan Renner lead Purdue with 35 assists and was named to the all-tournament team, along with fifth year senior middle blocker Hannah Clayton. Purdue volleyball plays next in the Louisville Classic at 7 p.m. Friday when it plays the host Cardinals.

