newyorkalmanack.com
The 1832 Cholera Epidemic in the Capital District
Cholera can kill more people more quickly than any other disease. Thousands can die overnight. More people died from cholera in the 100-year period from 1817-1917 than from three centuries of Bubonic Plague (Black Death) during the Middle Ages. The disease is contracted by the ingestion of water and food...
WCSO: Six individuals involved in boating incident
Washington County Sheriffs responded to a boating accident on the Hudson river near Lock 6 on September 6. Police reported six individuals involved in this incident.
WNYT
Boat still stuck after Washington County rescue
A boat rescue was underway in Washington County on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River near Lock 6 in the town of Fort Edward. They say a 67-year-old man from California was operating the boat. He was traveling with...
Tumble down the rabbit hole in Schenectady!
Find Alice in Wonderland before its too late! CluedUpp is bringing its creative outdoor experiences to the local area.
earnthenecklace.com
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?
Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
newyorkalmanack.com
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls
The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
Everything happening in Lake George in September
Labor Day Weekend ends another summer tourist season for the village of Lake George. With kids going back to school, the demographic for the goings-on in the village may change this fall.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Pedestrian dies after State Street crash
The woman who was hit by a car on State Street Tuesday night has died, according to a Wednesday morning news release from the Schenectady Police Department.
WNYT
Picnic in Colonie supports labor, union groups
The annual Labor Day Picnic and Celebration was held at Cook Park in Colonie on Monday. It’s sponsored by the Solidarity Committee of the Capital District. The event supports local labor and union groups. The event was complete with live music performance and award ceremonies. Learn why organizers say...
Rollover crash sends one to hospital
A rollover crash took place on First and Washington Avenues in the city of Albany Monday night.
Beloved Schenectady Deli Closed After 33 Yrs Being Resurrected This Fall
It wasn't an easy decision for Modesta Moson and Anna DiCocco (sisters) to close their beloved italian deli, La Gioia back in June. They wanted to focus on resting and their health. La Gioia Italian Deli was a staple in Schenectady's Goose Hill neighborhood for thirty-three years. They may have...
Best breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor
If you’re looking for somewhere to get breakfast or brunch in Glens Falls, you have a few options. These are the top breakfast spots in Glens Falls, according to Tripadvisor.
Enjoy food, games, music at Amsterdam’s ItaliaFest
ItaliaFest is returning to Amsterdam on Saturday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival includes Italian food, a free inflatable park, rides, games, vendors, and more on Bridge Street.
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted after Pownal crash
Two people were airlifted after a car crashed into a motorcycle on Route 7, near Burrington Road in Pownal Saturday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police.
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
Rainy Lake George Labor Day doesn’t spoil the fun
On Labor Day, the rain sprinkled down slow and steady over the village, from a stony grey sky. It wasn't exactly the most beautiful weather to end a holiday weekend and summer season - but the rest of the weekend was plenty busy in its own right, according to the local chamber of commerce that keeps a close eye on its streets, sidewalks and - pivotally - businesses.
Fort Edward woman allegedly rapes vulnerable person
A Fort Edward woman was nabbed on Thursday for allegedly raping a person who is incapable of consent in June 2022.
albany.org
Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns
Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
