Hudson Falls, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

The 1832 Cholera Epidemic in the Capital District

Cholera can kill more people more quickly than any other disease. Thousands can die overnight. More people died from cholera in the 100-year period from 1817-1917 than from three centuries of Bubonic Plague (Black Death) during the Middle Ages. The disease is contracted by the ingestion of water and food...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Boat still stuck after Washington County rescue

A boat rescue was underway in Washington County on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River near Lock 6 in the town of Fort Edward. They say a 67-year-old man from California was operating the boat. He was traveling with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Hudson Falls, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?

Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers

On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Picnic in Colonie supports labor, union groups

The annual Labor Day Picnic and Celebration was held at Cook Park in Colonie on Monday. It’s sponsored by the Solidarity Committee of the Capital District. The event supports local labor and union groups. The event was complete with live music performance and award ceremonies. Learn why organizers say...
COLONIE, NY
Politics
Society
NEWS10 ABC

Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rainy Lake George Labor Day doesn’t spoil the fun

On Labor Day, the rain sprinkled down slow and steady over the village, from a stony grey sky. It wasn't exactly the most beautiful weather to end a holiday weekend and summer season - but the rest of the weekend was plenty busy in its own right, according to the local chamber of commerce that keeps a close eye on its streets, sidewalks and - pivotally - businesses.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
albany.org

Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns

Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

