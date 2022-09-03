ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
profootballnetwork.com

Here is the best Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for NFL Week 1

The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code for a brand new NFL season will unlock a fantastic set of offers, a multi-part bonus that can be applied starting with the Thursday night season-opener between the Bills and Rams. With a new season here, new opportunities to dive into awesome sportsbook bonuses are also here, and the Caesars app looks to make a splash right from the season’s opening kickoff.
profootballnetwork.com

2022 Hard Knocks Episode 5 recap: Roster cuts and Eminem highlight season finale

Season 18 of HBO’s Hard Knocks wrapped up on Tuesday night, and the finale featured Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell working his way through the team’s final roster cuts. We saw players get released and find new homes, the behind-the-scenes conversations that led to those transactions, and, of course, a visit from Detroit’s own Eminem.
DETROIT, MI

