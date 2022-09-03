NEW YORK -- A woman from New York City was one of two people killed in a mass shooting in Virginia over the holiday weekend.Seven people were shot during an altercation at a party. The Harlem native was in Norfolk studying to become a nurse. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to relatives on Tuesday.Angelia McKnight, known to loved ones as "Angie," was just 19 years old. Born and raised in Harlem, McKnight had just started her sophomore year at Norfolk State University."She was a good person. She didn't start any trouble," said aunt Micaela Wilson. "Very much proud of her. She...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO