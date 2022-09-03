ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Moranski
3d ago

Cowboys for Trump, Latinos for Trump, and the new group, people that go to jail for Trump! 💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯

julio
3d ago

Good luck dealing with the inmates buddy boy . They are gonna want to play drop the soap with you 😜

Iris Ramirez
3d ago

The best thing put in jail no more privileges. This guy is the moron , he deserve stay in jail x life. Good 👍

CBS New York

Local leaders denounce white supremacist group at NJ parade

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. -- The South Plainfield City Council held an emergency meeting Tuesday night after a white supremacist group showed up at the borough's Labor Day parade.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, the Labor Day tradition was tarnished Monday when the New Jersey European Heritage Association, recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group, showed up on the route.In a video, group members can be seen carrying a banner reading, "Defend American labor, close the border," alongside others carrying the Betsy Ross flag.At Tuesday night's meeting, South Plainfield Mayor Matthew Anesh said the group was not an...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candidates for NY governor trying to gain your attention

The summer is over. School is back in session. And the candidates for New York governor are trying to get your attention. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, are entering the final eight-week sprint with the finish line at Election Day. Hochul's campaign on Tuesday...
WNYT

CNN hires former intelligence expert John Miller

FILE - New York Police Department (NYPD) Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller with Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, following a briefing discussing the impact of President-elect Donald Trump's protections on New Yorkers. Miller, who has held major jobs in both law enforcement and journalism, is joining CNN as the network's chief law enforcement and intelligence analyst, the network said on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta]
CBS New York

Angelia McKnight of Harlem killed in mass shooting in Norfolk, Virginia

NEW YORK -- A woman from New York City was one of two people killed in a mass shooting in Virginia over the holiday weekend.Seven people were shot during an altercation at a party. The Harlem native was in Norfolk studying to become a nurse. CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to relatives on Tuesday.Angelia McKnight, known to loved ones as "Angie," was just 19 years old. Born and raised in Harlem, McKnight had just started her sophomore year at Norfolk State University."She was a good person. She didn't start any trouble," said aunt Micaela Wilson. "Very much proud of her. She...
fox40jackson.com

Woman traveling in car over NYC bridge shot in neck

A woman was shot in New York City while riding as a passenger in a car that was crossing a bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan, a report says. The unusual shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday along the Williamsburg Bridge, according to Fox5 NY. Police told the station that a...
bronx.com

FDNY Firefighter, Robert Moran, 49, Arrested

On Sunday, September 04, 2022, at 2349 hours, the following 49-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested within the confines of the 68th Precinct in Brooklyn. refusal to take breath test. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
police1.com

Retired NYPD officer gets 10-year sentence for Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A retired New York City cop and former Marine was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for assaulting police at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the longest sentence for crimes connected to the riot. Thomas Webster was convicted May 2 of six criminal counts for...
thevillagesun.com

Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Police Charge Woman With Aggravated Assault For Attacking Bus Driver

Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato reports that 34-year old, Crystal M. Tucker of Danforth Avenue in Jersey City was arrested and taken into custody at 10:45 Tuesday morning from the area of 29th Street and Avenue C. According tp Captain Amato, officers responded to the area of 1st Street and Broadway on a report of an aggravated assault.
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker

A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May. On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister. The...
NY1

Man found guilty in retrial after original case thrown out

In 2019, Eliseo DeLeon enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner with his family. His first in over 20 years, after a judge in Brooklyn overturned his murder conviction. “It’s a relief that I’m not sitting here behind bars, wondering what my family is doing,” he said to NY1 at the time.
