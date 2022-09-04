F1: What time is Dutch Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen delivered the goods in front of 105,000 orange-clad fans by putting his Red Bull on pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix . Verstappen’s preparations for qualifying were dealt a blow when he missed a large chunk of practice on Friday following a gearbox failure.

But the world champion came up with a lap when it mattered most to see off Ferrari ’s Charles Leclerc by just 0.021 seconds and claim the 17th pole of his career on his seemingly unstoppable march towards the championship.

Carlos Sainz took third, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton , while Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez , who spun in the closing stages, finished fifth. George Russell was sixth. Verstappen headed into qualifying having failed to top any of the three practice sessions in Zandvoort , the coastal town 25 miles west of Amsterdam.

But the championship leader, 93 points clear of Perez and 98 points ahead of Leclerc in the standings, took pole with his final throw of the dice to the delight of his home crowd. Hamilton’s Mercedes team are in much better shape than a week ago in Belgium with the short, twisty Zandvoort track better suited to their machinery.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Dutch Grand Prix race?

Sunday 4 September

Race: 2pm (BST)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with coverage starting at 12:30pm. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).

What is the starting grid?

1. Max Verstappen

2. Charles Leclerc

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Lewis Hamilton

5. Sergio Perez

6. George Russell

7. Lando Norris

8. Mick Schumacher

9. Yuki Tsuonda

10. Lance Stroll

11. Pierre Gasly

12. Esteban Ocon

13. Fernando Alonso

14. Guanyu Zhou

15. Alex Albon

16. Valtteri Bottas

17. Daniel Ricciardo

18. Kevin Magnussen

19. Sebastian Vettel

20. Nicholas Latifi

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 284 points

2. Sergio Perez - 191 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 186 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 171 points

5. George Russell - 170 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 146 points

7. Lando Norris - 76 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 64 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 51 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Sebastian Vettel - 20 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 18 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Alex Albon - 4 points

19. Lance Stroll - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points