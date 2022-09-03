Read full article on original website
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Sam Pittman discusses latest Arkansas injury updates
Following their 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks have several lingering questions in the injury department. Head coach Sam Pittman discussed the latest on the situation in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. Three Razorback starters on defense (nickel Myles Slusher, safety Jalen Catalon,...
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
College football rankings: Georgia overtakes Alabama in ESPN's top 25 for Week 2
ESPN released its updated college football top 25 power rankings entering Week 2 Tuesday with mass changes near the top, including a new entry at No. 1 after seismic showing from a preseason national championship favorite. The one major upset that is sure to shake up this week's latest AP Poll was Florida's dramatic win over Utah in the Swamp thanks to Anthony Richardson's heroics in the final moments.
Iowa football: Brian Ferentz recaps Spencer Petras' Week 1 performance, shoulders blame
Iowa is in reset and preparation mode for its Week 2 game against Cy-Hawk Series rival Iowa State on Saturday. But the Hawkeyes can’t go through this week without acknowledging their performance in a 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State to begin the season. While quarterback Spencer Petras had most of fingers pointed at him, the offense as a whole had a disappointing performance, something Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz mentioned when talking with reporters this week.
4-star Curtis Williams set to announce college decision on 247Sports
Curtis Williams, the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on September 19th at 4:30 PM ET, he tells 247Sports. The four-star forward out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice is down to Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, Providence and Xavier and will make his announcement live on 247Sports.
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
ECU AD tackles concession, fan experience issues: 'It infuriates me'
East Carolina director of athletics Jon Gilbert spent plenty of time with his administrative staff this preseason working on a plan to ready for what was expected to be a packed Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the team’s season opener against NC State. But despite Gilbert and his team’s efforts -...
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with Missouri
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Missouri on Saturday September 10, 2022. Excited about getting a chance to play Missouri again. It's been a while that K-State and Missouri have hooked up but I know our fans are excited about it and our players are excited. We had our first team meeting back yesterday and then had a practice yesterday. I know the fans will be cranked up, we had a great, great crowd last Saturday at the Bill. It was an electric crowd. I know our kids really appreciated the fans coming out, the students, our band is as good as always and it was a great atmosphere and I know our players really appreciated that. So I want to thank the fans and I challenge them even this week, it's going to need to be even louder and more electric and I think it will be for this great game. So we'll start our prep today with our pads on and get a plan together.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown: Thoughts on Notre Dame-Ohio State
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' to Launch 2022-23 UNC Season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Late Night is getting a rebrand. The event celebrating the start of the 2022-23 UNC hoops season will now be called "Live Action with Carolina Basketball" and is set for Sept. 30, the school announced on Tuesday. The itinerary for the evening appears similar. Doors open...
Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
Preps to Pros: Florida is loading up on top skill position talent
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins go in depth on the amount of talent at skill positions that is stacking up nicely for the Florida Gators.
Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement
If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
Lane Kiffin asked if he's concerned he might lose runner-up quarterback to transfer portal
As Ole Miss sorts out its ongoing quarterback battle, Lane Kiffin was asked about the potential aftermath of his decision between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer during his appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday. Does he think about what happens if one of the two decides to transfer following the 2022 season?
Cade Klubnik draws rave reviews over DJ Uiagalelei after Clemson's opener
"They're both really, really talented they support each other," Swinney said. "It's been awesome, and, again, kind of best case scenario tonight that, again, D.J. had to kind of fight through some adversity and just really show the grit and moxie, and he made some big plays, man, with his feet, extended plays, made some beautiful throws.
Week 1's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Sunshine State glory, Coach Prime shows off, ACC teams flop
The first weekend of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Much has already been written about the early returns, the pursuit of championships and awards and which coach is now firmly on the hot seat … or no longer on the hot seat. But what about recruiting and the implications from the Week 1 results? Below, we dish out some winners and losers when looking at things from a recruiting angle.
