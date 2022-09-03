ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Oregon announces uniforms for week two vs. Eastern Washington

Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2022 with the announcement of the uniforms they'll wear when taking on Eastern Washington. On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The uniform combination features yellow tops, pants, cleats, and gloves with black wings for a sharp contrast.
CHENEY, WA
WATCH: Trent Bray, James Rawls, and Kitan Oladapo Preview Fresno State

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives on...
FRESNO, CA
Fresno State Game 2: First Look at the Oregon State Beavers

The Fresno State Bulldogs have high hopes for the 2022 season and those aspirations will be tested early by two Pac-12 opponents in the next two weeks. First, the Bulldogs will host the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday for what is projected to be a sellout crowd between two teams garnering Top 25 votes. BarkBoard.com takes a closer look at this week's opponent.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Eugene, OR
Oregon Sports
KGW

How the town of Detroit is recovering after 2020 wildfires

DETROIT, Oregon — The Beachie Creek Fire tore through parts of Marion County in 2020, leaving behind a trail of devastation. The wildfire killed at least five people, decimated thousands of structures and burned nearly 200,000 acres. The Santiam Canyon was one of the areas hit the hardest, and...
DETROIT, OR
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE
Woodburn Independent

Dispatched to North Marion

North Marion School District has Back-to-School Night featuring first respondersThe North Marion School District offered a Back-to-School Night on Wednesday, Aug. 31, featuring the chance to meet new people and learn more about the school — and check out four gleaming police cruisers and a cherry red fire engine. Kindergartner Bella Larson loved touring her school and meeting real-life firefighters who showed her the rescue tools stowed on the engine. Bella especially enjoyed the Jaws of Life. "Can I take it home?" she asked her parents. Back-to-School Night offered thrills at every school on the North Marion campus, with informational...
MARION COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Update on Waverly Lake, and more …

Well, I stopped at Waverly Lake on Tuesday evening, wondering if there had been any change in the infestation of algae or some kind of water weed. As I mentioned, members of the parks department summer crew spent a day recently trying to collect some of the plants making the little lake look less than attractive.
ALBANY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year veteran, killed in motorcycle crash at Junction City MX track appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

What’s this? A big party downtown!

At first, all I heard on a bike ride through Albany on Saturday night was the sound. Sounded like a band. Then I remembered I had seen something online about a “block party” that was planned for downtown. Turns out that’s what it was when I got closer....
KVAL

Linn County warns of possible power outages this weekend

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is assisting with area utility companies with alerting residents of possible outages starting Friday due to weather. According to the Sheriff's Office, the National Weather Service has forecast weather conditions beginning Friday that may result in an extreme risk of fire danger in both CPI and Pacific Power service territories.
LINN COUNTY, OR
