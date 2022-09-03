ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon announces uniforms for week two vs. Eastern Washington

Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2022 with the announcement of the uniforms they'll wear when taking on Eastern Washington. On Wednesday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear, going with a familiar look. The uniform combination features yellow tops, pants, cleats, and gloves with black wings for a sharp contrast.
CHENEY, WA
The Oregonian

Where Dan Lanning wants to see Bo Nix improve as Oregon Ducks prepare for home opener

After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interceptions — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
247Sports

WATCH: Trent Bray, James Rawls, and Kitan Oladapo Preview Fresno State

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives on...
FRESNO, CA
The Oregonian

Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Varied Beach Near Yachats With Adventure, Romance, Agates

(Yachats, Oregon) – A ways between Florence and Yachats, in a section of central Oregon coast that's so off-the-beaten path that it's almost bewildering, you'll find a tiny spot called Strawberry Hill Wayside. Or maybe you won't find it. The parking lot is absolutely hidden behind this winding, twisting chunk of Highway 101. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YACHATS, OR
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
woodworkingnetwork.com

Fire erupts near Roseburg veneer facility

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Northern California injured several people Friday, destroyed multiple homes and forced thousands of residents to flee, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. The blaze dubbed the Mill Fire started on or near the property of Roseburg Forest Products' veneer plants....
ROSEBURG, OR
KATU.com

One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
AUMSVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire adds new ‘go now’ evacuations

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for McFarland lakes and Elk Creek Trail areas on Tuesday evening. Level Two evacuation notices have also been issued for Mink Lake Basin. Level Three “Go...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

DCSO and LCSO increase evacuation levels due to the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — There are new evacuations levels; the Deschutes and Lane County Sheriff’s offices have increased their evacuation levels for the areas of Cultus Lake and Crane Prairie Reservoir, in addition to McFarland lakes & Elk Creek Trail areas. Click here for the map. There will be...
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Eugene Fatal, Sept. 7

On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:56pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a single vehicle crash in the in the area of S. Willamette St. and Fox Hollow Rd. south of Eugene. While enroute, deputies were advised that a family member of the involved driver had located the crash site after being unable to reach them by phone. Medics arrived and determined that the driver and sole occupant of the involved vehicle had died. Initial investigation revealed that a red Volvo SUV was southbound on S. Willamette St. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed. The driver was confirmed as a 17 year old female from the Eugene area. Her identity is being withheld at this time.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

17-year-old killed in crash south of Eugene

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after a single car crash Tuesday, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. LCSO said that just before 1:00 p.m., they received a report of a single car crash in the area of south Willamette Street and Fox Hollow Road, south of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Police: Streets closed due to traffic collision

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police is advising drivers to avoid the streets of Barger Drive and Dakota Street because of a traffic collision. Both directions of Barger at Dakota will be closed until further updates.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy