El Paso Museum of Archaeology Presents New Exhibit, White Sands: Fossil Tracks

The El Paso Museum of Archaeology invites the community to its newest temporary display White Sands: Fossil Tracks that is now on view at the museum. The exhibit highlights detailed information about various sites and the interaction of ancient humans with their environment, especially with the last Ice Age. Visitors can view a series of casts and molds of various human and animal prints and two real samples of the strata layers that were used to date the footprints, a crucial discovery of early human occupation of the Americas.
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus is 1 of only 2 Hospitals in the Nation to Earn Peripheral Vascular Disease Center Accreditation

The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has proudly been accredited as a Peripheral Vascular Disease Center of Excellence by the Joint Commission. This makes the Memorial Campus one of only two hospitals in the nation, and the first in Texas, to receive this designation. Hospitals receiving the Peripheral Vascular Disease...
