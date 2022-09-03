The El Paso Museum of Archaeology invites the community to its newest temporary display White Sands: Fossil Tracks that is now on view at the museum. The exhibit highlights detailed information about various sites and the interaction of ancient humans with their environment, especially with the last Ice Age. Visitors can view a series of casts and molds of various human and animal prints and two real samples of the strata layers that were used to date the footprints, a crucial discovery of early human occupation of the Americas.

