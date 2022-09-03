El Paso Competes with Over 500 Cities and Wins $40 Million Grant for Advanced Manufacturing Development

Read full article on original website
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
2022 City Progress Bond will include over $200 million in potential funding to El Paso road improvement
EL PASO, Texas - El Pasoans will be voting on a 2022 Community Progress Bond when they head to the polls on November 8th. The bond includes 3 separate largest proposals, Streets Infrastructure Focus, Parks and Recreation Facilities, and a Climate Action Plan. The largest of these is the Streets Infrastructure Focus, with a proposed The post 2022 City Progress Bond will include over $200 million in potential funding to El Paso road improvement appeared first on KVIA.
The City of El Paso ranks as most affordable city
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has been ranked as the third best affordable city to visit in the United Stated. According to a new ranking list which was published by Traveling Lifestyle, out of the 50 cities that were listed, El Paso was ranked number one in affordability and number […]
To Mask or Not to Mask: Half a year since New Mexico’s mask mandate lift
It’s been over half a year since New Mexico government officials and the NMSU administration made the decision to lift the COVID-19 mask mandate. With NMSU’s return to classes, most students have taken the opportunity to return to courses, campus organizations, and on-campus jobs without the requirement of wearing a face covering.
Over 260 NMSU students find out their opportunity scholarships have been taken away
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- 262 NMSU students received an email stating that their New Mexico State Opportunity Scholarships have been taken away. Aggie Ana Obregon emailed the station to say she lost her scholarship and was very confused. “I qualified for the scholarship and they gave it to me and...
El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s salary, perks outweigh others in Texas
Recent changes to City Manager Tommy Gonzalez’s employment contract put his benefits package well above those of three other Texas city managers, an El Paso Matters analysis shows. When compared to the city managers of Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, some of Gonzalez’s benefits are much more lucrative, documents...
20 Things To Do In El Paso
El Paso is a city on the Mexican border. The sixth-largest city in Texas is also the second-largest majority-Hispanic city in the United States. 81% of El Paso’s population is Hispanic. Because of its proximity to the Mexican border, this splendid city has an incredibly diverse culture with strong influences from Mexican and American history.
Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector to leave for Rio Grande Valley Sector
EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Border Patrol announced Chief Patrol Agent of the El Paso Sector Gloria I. Chavez will leave the sector at the end of the month. Chief Chavez will be the new Chief Patrol Agent of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, one of the busiest sectors along the southwestern border, after being The post Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector to leave for Rio Grande Valley Sector appeared first on KVIA.
Organized by El Paso Students, Texas’ First Bordalo II Mural Made of Recycled Trash Pops with Hope
Instead of waiting for politicians to take action, members of a high school art club in El Paso decided it was up to them to act. Led by their teacher Candace Printz, the art club students at El Dorado High School channeled their frustration about today’s lack of effective climate policy into creating a nonprofit that, with the help of Portuguese artist Bordalo II, recently erected a 64-foot mountain lion mural in downtown El Paso. Made from 100% recycled trash collected by the community, the mural is a striking emblem colorfully decorated on the west wall of the One San Jacinto Plaza building along the city’s historic streetcar route.
El Paso VA to host job fair for open positions at its clinic Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA will host a hiring fair for open VA positions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras. Applicants will be qualified on the spot and will begin the interview process the same day. Applicants should bring their […]
FARMesilla Brings Freshness Home
Nestled in the Mesilla Valley, this market takes farm-to-table to a whole new level. SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO'S fertile Mesilla Valley enjoys global fame for its abundant green chile crop. But on a recent visit, I was surprised to discover that onions, cabbages, pecans, pinto beans, pumpkins, peanuts, and even watermelons also thrive here, all fed by the waters of the Río Grande.
Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
Gas leak prompts evacuations in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A gas leak was reported at the intersection of Cashiew and Zaragoza at about 11:17 a.m. this morning. According to initial statements, a construction crew bobcat hit a gas line. Nearby day care and business were evacuated as a precaution. Couple of patients were...
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus is 1 of only 2 Hospitals in the Nation to Earn Peripheral Vascular Disease Center Accreditation
The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus has proudly been accredited as a Peripheral Vascular Disease Center of Excellence by the Joint Commission. This makes the Memorial Campus one of only two hospitals in the nation, and the first in Texas, to receive this designation. Hospitals receiving the Peripheral Vascular Disease...
El Paso ISD teacher fired for saying pedophiles should be called 'MAPs'
One board member says the remark was out of context.
El Paso Matters - Texas marks one year since SB 8 outlawed most abortions and more
Texas marks one year since SB 8 outlawed most abortions and El Paso struggles with Texas Guard partnership to offer services to migrants. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
TikTok Video Shows How Much of a Disaster El Paso Really Is
El Paso can be a hot mess sometimes. Don't get me wrong, I love it here; but you have to admit, sometimes, El Paso, you're too much. It's really not that bad, and really not something all native El Pasoans can't handle. Much like any other city across the nation, it comes with the good and the bad. But sometimes, you don't realize how bad it is until it's blatantly pointed out to you!
Cheese-stuffed SUV stopped at El Paso border crossing
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An Albuquerque woman did say cheese when asked if she was bringing any food products into the U.S. from Mexico, but she did not disclose how much. The woman said she only had 10 wheels of cheese when she arrived at the Paso...
UTEP Gets Former Greats to Help Promote NMSU Game
Despite starting the season with a pair of losses, the UTEP football team has a huge home game this weekend against New Mexico State. Not only is it the last Battle of I-10 before the Aggies join Conference USA next season, but one of these two teams will win their first game of the 2022 season.
La Huevona Teaches Us How to Take Your Chico’s from El Paso to Chicago
Many El Pasoans are usually tasked with this very important mission: transporting Chico's Tacos to family members who no longer live in the Sun City. I feel like we've all been here at one point or another- whether it involved Chico's or not. My mom would sometimes export some Chico's Tacos to our family in Denver. It was weird, it involved dry ice and a ton of tape.
Kelly Clarkson Interviews El Paso Artist At Uvalde TX Mural Site
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was spotted at the Downtown District of Uvalde interviewing Texas artists, including El Paso's own Tino Ortega, about the portrait mural project. Created by Abel Ortiz, a professor at Southwest Texas Jr. College and Uvalde-based artist, and Monica Maldonado, director and founder of...
