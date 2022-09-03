FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

