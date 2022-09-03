ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, IN

Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville

Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Checking out what The Deck has to offer

There are lots of reasons why The Deck in downtown Fort Wayne is so popular. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes you on a tour of this establishment located next to the St. Marys River.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash

CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

How did the Auburn Auction go without competition this year?

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022. Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their...
AUBURN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Allen County fatal crash victim identified

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
AUBURN, IN
WANE-TV

Woman ID’d in fatal crash on US 30

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release. 48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.
SHELBY, MI
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Don Taco serving up authentic cuisine

One of the things I really want to do with Off the Eaten Path is explore places I’ve never been. Just to take on the role of your food scout. Seriously. I’ll shy away from any significant judgment of the food or the service or things a traditional food reviewer would do. You have your taste, I have mine.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Maconaquah Superintendent Resigns After Arrest

FULTON, Ind.–The superintendent of Maconaquah schools in Fulton, resigned Sunday. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, is accused of leaving the scene of a wreck that happened in Fulton County, Saturday afternoon. He’s also charged with drunk driving. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Dept. did not give a blood...
PERU, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
