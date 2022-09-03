Read full article on original website
whatzup.com
Luke Bryan yields crop of fans in Monroeville
Country megastar Luke Bryan is taking a break from his Raised Up Right Tour to go down to the farm. Joined by Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock, Bryan will kick off his Farm Tour in our backyard, Thursday, Sept. 15, at Spangler Farms in Monroeville.
wfft.com
Truck drivers in Fort Wayne share fears in the wake of recent semi crashes
The possibility of a crash is always on the back of Trucker Leeondra Slaughter’s mind. Eight years in the business, she’s seen plenty of dangerous behavior.
WANE-TV
Checking out what The Deck has to offer
There are lots of reasons why The Deck in downtown Fort Wayne is so popular. Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams takes you on a tour of this establishment located next to the St. Marys River.
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
wfft.com
Man dead in motorcycle crash on West Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in west Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne police responded to a call near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street around 7:10 p.m. Officers and medics found an unconscious man on the...
WNDU
Family of Nappanee woman killed in crash that killed Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers may sue for wrongful death
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wrongful death lawsuit may be filed in connection with the crash that left four people dead—including Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski—last month in Elkhart County. Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Aug. 3. Officials say Schmucker’s vehicle...
Times-Union Newspaper
Syracuse Man Killed In Noble County Crash
CROMWELL - A Syracuse man was killed Friday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Noble County. A Noble County Sheriff’s Department news release states that at 11:25 a.m. Friday they were notified of a vehicle crash on CR 1200W, south of CR 200N, in Cromwell. Upon arrival, deputies and other first responders attempted to render aid to the driver of the vehicle, who was still inside the vehicle.
WOWO News
Changes Coming To 2022 Johnny Appleseed Festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Changes are coming for this month’s Johnny Appleseed Festival. Festival organizers made the announcement via Facebook over the weekend that the Trappers N Traders area will no longer be along Parnell Avenue and instead will be moved to the other side of the festival, closer to the St. Joseph River. The new area will see more tree cover and more ground for festivities. The festival returns for its 47th year over the weekend of September 17th and 18th to Johnny Appleseed and Archer parks near Memorial Coliseum. The festival returned last year after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
WANE-TV
How did the Auburn Auction go without competition this year?
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — With RM Sotheby’s no longer hosting a Labor Day weekend auction in Auburn, it allowed for Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Auction to once again dominate the weekend in 2022. Owner, Auctioneer, and Chief Appraiser of Worldwide Auctioneers, John Kruse, told WANE 15 that their...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Coroner’s Office ID’s motorcyclist in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s Office as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday night. The coroner’s office says just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, 55-year-old William G. Miller was involved in a crash at the intersection of W. Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street.
WOWO News
Allen County fatal crash victim identified
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A woman who died in an Allen County crash last week has been identified. The Allen County Coroner’s Office says they were called at 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 2 to a crash at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Tammy Berger, 48 of Shelby, Michigan, died in that crash.
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
WANE-TV
New apartments planned off Washington Center Road and Fernwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local developer plans on building a total of 78 apartment units on two different land parcels in Fort Wayne, one on Washington Center Road and Homewood Drive, and the other at 718 Fernwood Ave. Both are on the city’s north side. Revolver...
WANE-TV
Woman ID’d in fatal crash on US 30
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A woman has died after being injured in a Friday morning crash with a semi on US 30, the Allen County Coroner said Tuesday in a release. 48-year-old Tammy Berger from Shelby, Michigan was the front-seat passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a semitrailer rig at the intersection of US 30 and Franke Road. Berger and one other person involved were taken to the hospital.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne shelter issues warning after dog dumped
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A dog in need of medical attention was dumped at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, and the shelter has a warning after the animal had to be euthanized: Abandonment is a crime. The shelter shared a video on its Facebook page Wednesday that...
WANE-TV
2 injured after driver misses curve, crashes into tree off US 27: police
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne residents are in the hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency crews responded around 6:10 a.m. to a crash near US 27 and County Road 300 West. A...
whatzup.com
Don Taco serving up authentic cuisine
One of the things I really want to do with Off the Eaten Path is explore places I’ve never been. Just to take on the role of your food scout. Seriously. I’ll shy away from any significant judgment of the food or the service or things a traditional food reviewer would do. You have your taste, I have mine.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Fentanyl stuffed inside pants and meth in the car put woman behind bars
When Fort Wayne Vice & Narcotics pulled over a white Nissan Altima last week, officers noticed the female passenger trying to stuff something down her trousers. An extensive search of the Altima turned up a lot of methamphetamine, the preferred drug of the driver. At least that’s what he told the officers.
WIBC.com
Maconaquah Superintendent Resigns After Arrest
FULTON, Ind.–The superintendent of Maconaquah schools in Fulton, resigned Sunday. James M. Callane, 53, of Peru, is accused of leaving the scene of a wreck that happened in Fulton County, Saturday afternoon. He’s also charged with drunk driving. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Dept. did not give a blood...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Lack of dinner led to man clubbing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a wooden club to knock out and batter his wife who had not cooked him dinner earlier this month, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors formally charged 53-year-old No Ze with a Level 5 felony...
