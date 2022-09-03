Read full article on original website
Baylor Volleyball’s Riley Simpson Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Baylor volleyball’s Riley Simpson earned her first weekly award from the Big 12 Conference, being named Rookie of the Week on Tuesday after her performance in three matches at the Pepperdine Asics Classic. Simpson, a Colorado Springs, Colo., native, played in all 11 sets over...
Baylor Soccer's Hallie Augustyn Earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honors
WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer’s Hallie Augustyn has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. This marks the first weekly award for the Bears this season. Augustyn’s honor is just the third Freshman of the Week award in Baylor soccer history, after...
Baylor MT: Boitan Nominated for Romanian Team at Davis Cup
WACO, Texas – Baylor’s Adrian Boitan has been nominated to the Romanian team at the Davis Cup, as announced by the team captain this week. Boitan last competed in the Davis Cup this March, with a 6-3, 6-1 loss against Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut. In November 2021, he took down Peru’s Jorge Brian Panta, 6-4 6-4, in the World Group Playoff en route to a Romanian 4-0 sweep over the Peruvians.
Saratoga Race Course wraps record-breaking season
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Monday was the final day to catch a race at the Saratoga Race Course. As the season comes to a close, records at the track were broken once again. This summer, the track recorded record breaking wagering up to $870 million. This is also the seventh consecutive year of over one million in paid attendance. Pat McKenna, Vice President of Communications at NYRA, says popularity was at an all-time high this year all thanks to the fans.
KWTX
World War II era service shop still thriving under the same Waco family eight decades later
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business from the World War II era survived eight decades of ups and downs, including the 1953 Waco tornado, and is now celebrating 80 years of, not only operating and thriving, but remaining in the same family since day one. City Tire and...
Siena president to retire end of this year
Chris Gibson, Ph.D has announced he will retire as the president of Siena College at the end of this academic year. Gibson is the twelfth president of Siena as of July 1, 2020.
Blueprint Negotiates Sale of 106-Unit Vacant Community in Waco, Texas
WACO, Texas — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of a 106-unit assisted living and transitional car facility in Waco. Mainstreet developed the asset in 2015 and it was briefly operational before the property was foreclosed on and left vacant. Situated on 6.7 acres of land...
Jenn Seelig Leaving WTEN: Where Is the Albany Reporter Going?
Jenn Seelig has been WTEN-TV’s go-to news source for the people of Albany for two years. Albany residents always enjoyed her reporting, and she added so much to the news team. Now the fantastic reporter is moving to the next step of her career. Jenn Seelig announced she is leaving WTEN in September 2022. Her announcement surprised the News10 ABC viewers. They want to know where the news anchor is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from Albany. Here’s what Seelig said about her departure from News 10 ABC.
Help! Killeen Texas Dollar General Gets Destroyed By Disturbed Customer
I’m honestly beginning to feel that I say "we need to do better as a community in Killeen, Texas" a little bit too much. It's getting to the point where it’s becoming routine for me to have to report on something weird, destructive, and embarrassing in our city.
Troy PD investigating Griswold Heights shooting
Police are investigating a shooting at the Griswold Heights apartment complex in Troy. One person was shot.
Albany PD investigate a homicide on Madison Ave
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning inside a building on Madison Avenue. Police say two people were shot during a large party. This shooting incident marks Albany’s 10th homicide. On Sunday, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to 136 Madison Avenue for reports of shooting. Upon […]
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Helderberg Hilltowns
Scoping out a day trip to Albany County? Plan a day exploring the Towns of Berne, Knox, Westerlo, and Rensselaerville! These four western-most towns in Albany County are collectively known as the “Helderberg Hilltowns.” These charming countryside communities offer a rural escape from the hustle bustle. Scroll on for a day trip itinerary for the Helderberg Hilltowns!
New Stewart’s ice cream honors SUNY Adirondack
SUNY Adirondack has teamed up with Stewart's Shops to ring in the start of another school year in the tastiest way possible. A special flavor celebrating academia will be available behind the counter at select locations around Queensbury and Saratoga Springs, for a limited time - and will be served on campus on the first day of school.
First day of school in Shenendehowa School District
Nearly 10,000 students returned to the classroom in the Shenendehowa School District on Wednesday. This year, the district has made several upgrades and improvements. There is a new, multi-purpose turf field being constructed next to Koda Middle School. Superintendent Dr. Oliver Robinson says the district is still facing staffing shortages,...
