Attacking BYU's Defense — Key Players and Matchups
After I neglected to do a preview for the Albany Great Danes last week, this week the opponent is worthy and it’s time to look at how Baylor is going to match up with BYU. Sam does tremendous work on his game previews where he details the opposing depth charts and schemes, the angle I’m going for is more which personnel matchups are going to swing the game on either side of the ball.
Baylor Volleyball’s Riley Simpson Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week
IRVING, Texas – Baylor volleyball’s Riley Simpson earned her first weekly award from the Big 12 Conference, being named Rookie of the Week on Tuesday after her performance in three matches at the Pepperdine Asics Classic. Simpson, a Colorado Springs, Colo., native, played in all 11 sets over...
Preview: Baylor Soccer Ships out to San Francisco for Thursday Matchup
After a 1-0-1 week full of visible improvement for Baylor Soccer, Michelle Lenard and co. fly out to California for the start of a two-game West Coast swing. First, the Bears play the University of San Francisco Dons on Thursday (6 PM), then they travel up to Spokane, Wash. for a game against Gonzaga on Sunday (3 PM).
Baylor Soccer's Hallie Augustyn Earns Big 12 Freshman of the Week Honors
WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer’s Hallie Augustyn has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. This marks the first weekly award for the Bears this season. Augustyn’s honor is just the third Freshman of the Week award in Baylor soccer history, after...
