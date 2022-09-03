Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Women's Soccer Defeats UPJ
Johnstown, Pa. – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer made it a third straight win Wednesday afternoon, defeating the University Pittsburgh Johnstown by a score of 2-0 as the Lakers move to 3-1 in the early part of the campaign. How it happened. The beginning of the game saw a lot of...
hurstathletics.com
Men's Soccer Ties With Le Moyne
Syracuse, NY – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer put their four-match win streak on the line Wednesday afternoon in their matchup with the Le Moyne Dolphins. The Lakers hit the road for the third time this season with them walking away with a 1-1 tie. How it happened. The beginning of...
hurstathletics.com
Field Hockey Falls To Limestone to Close Road Trip
Gaffney, S.C.—The Mercyhurst Field Hockey team fell to Limestone 1-0 while wrapping up their road trip to open the season. The Lakers and Saints both entered the game looking for their first wins and first goals. In the opening quarter Limestone tallied two shots to the Lakers one. None of the shots in the first 15 minutes tested the netminders. Mercyhurst drew the lone corner in the quarter.
triwnews.com
Fall Is The Best Time To Aerate
CHARLOTTE – Aeration is an important component of any lawn care maintenance plan. It creates openings in lawn turf, penetrating the root and thatch layers and allows water and air down into the soil where it can better reach the grassroots. “Core aeration” is the practice of punching small plugs, or cores, into the lawn and is usually done with a motorized machine that can be rented. Landscaping contractors also include aeration among their menu of lawn care services.
Employee at Erie’s Gannon University killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island […]
erienewsnow.com
The Waterford Community Enjoys Successful Opening Day
Monday's activities included Live Stock judging and Truck Pulls. The Waterford Fair has always united the Community through agriculture, farming, tradition and food. Daily admission is $4.00 and children 8 and under, get in free. Ride-A-Rama tickets are 20 dollars in advance. It's good for unlimited rides on the day...
Body of missing boater found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The body of a missing boater was found in Lancaster County Monday afternoon, officials confirmed. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) said 32-year-old Jeremiah Williams was reported missing near Stumpy Pond early Sunday morning. He was on a boat with two other people and fell over the front of the boat, authorities say.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
WFMJ.com
Greenville driver killed, Fredonia woman injured in Route 58 head-on crash
A Mercer County man died, and a woman was seriously injured after a head-on crash over the weekend. State Police say 32-year-old Michael Miller of Greenville was driving along Route 58 in Delaware Township just before midnight Saturday when his Ford Taurus went left of center, running into an oncoming pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Lilly Black of Fredonia.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Woman Reportedly Killed by Shark While Snorkeling with Family in Bahamas
Erie News Now has learned a 58-year-old mother, who was attacked and killed by a bull shark Tuesday, while snorkeling with her family at a popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas, was from Erie. We've confirmed the information with multiple sources, but out of respect for the family, we're not...
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
Several cars involved in Sunday morning accident on Peach and Liberty
Several cars were involved in an accident on Sunday morning over on Peach and Liberty Streets. When the accident occurred, the cars were headed southbound on Peach. Emergency services responded to the calls just before 10 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found that a bumper from one of the vehicles fell off entirely. […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Victim Identified in North Charlotte Deadly Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have released the name of a man that was shot and killed early Monday morning in north Charlotte. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rahmiek Brown. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, homicide detectives were called to the 6200 block of West Sugar Creek around...
explore venango
One Driver Killed, Another Seriously Injured Following Head-On Collision in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 32-year-old man was killed following a head-on collision on State Route 58 in Delaware Township, Mercer County, on Saturday night. According to Mercer-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, on Mercer Road (State Route 58), in Delaware Township, Mercer County.
Semi overturns, strikes patrol vehicles after leading high-speed chase on I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An impaired suspect who was driving a tractor-trailer led a high-speed chase on I-77 before overturning and striking two patrol vehicles, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Mecklenburg County around 8:10 p.m. Saturday on I-77 on a tractor-trailer. […]
House mover’s final act: A century-old tenant house
Wright, who calls himself a fifth-generation mover, has moved houses like this his whole life. He started with his first at age 12 in Polkton, the Anson County town where he lives. He enjoys the challenge each one presents.
Suspect in deadly NC road rage shooting of bus driver will not face death penalty
The family of the slain father -- who worked as a bus driver -- called the killer an "animal" and has demanded justice.
Motorcyclist pronounced dead following Sunday night accident
A car vs motorcycle accident that took place in the City of Erie has now turned fatal. This accident happened near the intersection of West 12th and Raspberry Streets just before 8:45 p.m. on Sunday. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot. The motorcyclist was identified as […]
wnynewsnow.com
Missing Randolph Woman Located
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The search for a missing woman in Randolph has come to an end. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reports 57-year-old Amy S. Hill was found safe following an extensive search on Saturday. Hill, and her dog, were last seen Thursday at their...
