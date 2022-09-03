Read full article on original website
Related
Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.
Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
Mother Enraged After Finding Out Daughter's Stepmom Stole Her Birthday Money and then Blackmailed Her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My aunt has a friend whose children stay with their dad and his new wife on the weekends. The kids, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, don't care too much for their stepmom. They don't feel as if she likes them very much.
The heatwave on the Central Coast is impacting pets and their well being
With the heatwave the Central Coast has been experiencing not only does it affect humans but pets as well. The post The heatwave on the Central Coast is impacting pets and their well being appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’
Reba McEntire and Kevin Bacon? What a combo. If you’ve never seen the horror flick, Tremors, stop reading this article right now and go get it… it’s a horror/sci-fi CLASSIC. Released in 1990, Reba takes on the role of Heather Gummer, a survivalist. Following some mysterious deaths and some strange seismic waves below the ground in Perfection, Nevada, Heather and her husband, along with handyman Val McKee (played by Bacon), and a few others join together in an attempt to survive an […] The post Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolly Alderton and Phoebe Robinson on Adapting Their Own Memoirs for Television
At first glance, Everything’s Trash and Everything I Know About Love may seem most similar for their titles, the two monikers rife with potential for a “Who’s on First” style conundrum. Both series deal with the perils and pleasures of being young in the big city. Everything’s Trash‘s protagonist Phoebe, a well-known podcaster living in New York City, is at that particular intersection of young adulthood where career momentum hasn’t yet translated into the life she’s hoping for; whereas Everything I Know About Love‘s Maggie has just moved to London with three girlfriends (post-uni) and is trying desperately to get...
Comments / 0