California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid has managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up air conditioners — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. Power grid managers issued a Stage 3 emergency alert — one step below ordering rotating blackouts — and pleaded with people to reduce their electrical use. Demand reached an all-time high but the alert was canceled at 8 p.m. without major outages. Forecasters say extreme heat will continue in many Western areas through the week.
Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers under investigation for response to Uvalde school shooting
The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for an independent review of some of its officers who responded to the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde. Two of the five officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the inspector general’s investigation, Texas DPS spokesman Travis Considine told ABC News. None of the officers involved have been identified.
Some smoke in the skies Wednesday
Lots of sunshine is still in the forecast but some smoke from fires in Idaho and the West coast could pay us a visit later Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will stay in the low to mid 90's then cool a bit behind a cold front late weekend.
New Mexico County Commissioner Couy Griffin removed from position for role in Capitol attack
(CNN) -- A New Mexico judge on Tuesday removed January 6 rioter and Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin from his elected position as a county commissioner for his role in the US Capitol attack. The ruling was the result of a lawsuit seeking Griffin's removal, which alleged that he...
COVID-19 boosters expected to be available in Texas this week
EL PASO, Texas– Doses of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are expected to arrive at health care providers across Texas this week. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, roughly 200,000 "bivalent" COVID-19 booster doses were shipped to large Texas pharmacies last week. DSHS adds that smaller...
Gov. Abbott to receive award and provide update on internet access in Texas
LAREDO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to speak on what is being done across the state to expand access to high-speed and reliable internet and its economic benefits Tuesday. Abbott will also be receiving The Broadband Trailblazer Award from Texas Broadband now.
New California law could raise fast-food minimum wage to $22 an hour
California has created a new state government body to assist workers in the fast food industry. Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law creating the "Fast Food Council" on Monday. The group will be made up of ten industry members. They will help decide minimum standards for pay, hours, and working...
Over 260 NMSU students find out their opportunity scholarships have been taken away
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- 262 NMSU students received an email stating that their New Mexico State Opportunity Scholarships have been taken away. Aggie Ana Obregon emailed the station to say she lost her scholarship and was very confused. “I qualified for the scholarship and they gave it to me and...
