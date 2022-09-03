ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KVIA

California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A brutal Western heat wave brought California to the verge of ordering rolling blackouts but the state’s electrical grid has managed to handle record-breaking demand. The state’s 39 million people were warned Tuesday that demand — some of it from people cranking up air conditioners — might outstrip supply as temperatures in many areas soared past 100 degrees. Power grid managers issued a Stage 3 emergency alert — one step below ordering rotating blackouts — and pleaded with people to reduce their electrical use. Demand reached an all-time high but the alert was canceled at 8 p.m. without major outages. Forecasters say extreme heat will continue in many Western areas through the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVIA

Five Texas Department of Public Safety officers under investigation for response to Uvalde school shooting

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for an independent review of some of its officers who responded to the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde. Two of the five officers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the inspector general’s investigation, Texas DPS spokesman Travis Considine told ABC News. None of the officers involved have been identified.
UVALDE, TX
KVIA

Some smoke in the skies Wednesday

Lots of sunshine is still in the forecast but some smoke from fires in Idaho and the West coast could pay us a visit later Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will stay in the low to mid 90's then cool a bit behind a cold front late weekend.
IDAHO STATE
KVIA

COVID-19 boosters expected to be available in Texas this week

EL PASO, Texas– Doses of the updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are expected to arrive at health care providers across Texas this week. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, roughly 200,000 "bivalent" COVID-19 booster doses were shipped to large Texas pharmacies last week. DSHS adds that smaller...
TEXAS STATE

