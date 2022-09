COLUMBIA, Mo.– Verona, N.Y.– Led by Junior Jack Lundin, the University of Missouri men's golf team clinched both the team and individual titles at the Tiger Turning Stone Intercollegiate on Monday afternoon. Mizzou dominated the field from the start, posting an event-low, 10-under par 278 the first round and finished with an overall total 17-under par 847 (278-279-290). The Tigers defended their title from last year with the 11-stroke victory over runner-up, Stetson.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO