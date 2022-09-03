ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Pittman discusses latest Arkansas injury updates

Following their 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks have several lingering questions in the injury department. Head coach Sam Pittman discussed the latest on the situation in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. Three Razorback starters on defense (nickel Myles Slusher, safety Jalen Catalon,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls

College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
NFL
College football rankings: Georgia overtakes Alabama in ESPN's top 25 for Week 2

ESPN released its updated college football top 25 power rankings entering Week 2 Tuesday with mass changes near the top, including a new entry at No. 1 after seismic showing from a preseason national championship favorite. The one major upset that is sure to shake up this week's latest AP Poll was Florida's dramatic win over Utah in the Swamp thanks to Anthony Richardson's heroics in the final moments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mack Brown
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
JONESBORO, AR
Iowa football: Brian Ferentz recaps Spencer Petras' Week 1 performance, shoulders blame

Iowa is in reset and preparation mode for its Week 2 game against Cy-Hawk Series rival Iowa State on Saturday. But the Hawkeyes can’t go through this week without acknowledging their performance in a 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State to begin the season. While quarterback Spencer Petras had most of fingers pointed at him, the offense as a whole had a disappointing performance, something Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz mentioned when talking with reporters this week.
AMES, IA
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer

UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
ORLANDO, FL
Five-Star 2022 F TJ Power set to make his college announcement

If the 247Sports Crystal Ball is to be believed, Duke's 2023 basketball class will extend its No.1 ranking lead when power forward TJ Power announces his decision live on our network's YouTube channel. All five predictions logged on Power's profile point in the direction of the Blue Devils, who have made the 6'8" Worcester, MA native a priority since extending a scholarship offer on July 14th.
DURHAM, NC
4-star Curtis Williams set to announce college decision on 247Sports

Curtis Williams, the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on September 19th at 4:30 PM ET, he tells 247Sports. The four-star forward out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice is down to Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, Providence and Xavier and will make his announcement live on 247Sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Why Cade Klubnik's day as Clemson's starter is coming

ATLANTA — As DJ Uiagalelei scampered into the end zone Monday night, he glanced over his right shoulder, turned his body to a fallen defender and let out a roar. The Clemson quarterback was just warming up his vocal cords for what may have been his best performance in nearly two years. "I was hyped," he said. "I was excited."
CLEMSON, SC
Dave Minnich, tough-as-nails WSU running back and former Marine, dies at 48

DAVE MINNICH, FAMED for leading the Cougs onto the field holding the American flag for the first Washington State football game after 9/11, and helping power the Cougs to their third 10-win season in WSU history at the time, has died. Minnich died at Westerly Hospital on Sunday in Westerly, R.I., according to Gaffney Funeral Home. He was 48. No cause of death was given.
PULLMAN, WA
Week 1's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Sunshine State glory, Coach Prime shows off, ACC teams flop

The first weekend of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Much has already been written about the early returns, the pursuit of championships and awards and which coach is now firmly on the hot seat … or no longer on the hot seat. But what about recruiting and the implications from the Week 1 results? Below, we dish out some winners and losers when looking at things from a recruiting angle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
COLUMBIA, SC
