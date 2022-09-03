ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Press Release: Last Day to View Buddha Relics

The 10,000 Buddha Relics Collection, one of the largest collections of its kind in the world, is at the Dharma Treasury Temple Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5. Free showings will be open daily for 3 days, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.. In addition, special times to meditate with the relics will be held 9-10 a.m. and 7-8 p.m., every day. Dharma Treasury Temple is located at 3201 Ulloa St.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfrichmondreview.com

Artist’s Whimsical, Colorful Mural Enlivens Sunset District Home

The westside neighborhoods have a lot of brightly colored homes, each one different from the house next door. Homes painted bright pink, rich purple or green-screen green catch the eye, especially among those painted with more neutral shades of brown and beige. The real treats for the eyes are the homes with painted murals. Like the beauty on 36th Avenue and Irving Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Sheriff: If you’re not at the beach yet, don’t go

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday. “If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

How Long Will the Bay Area Heat Wave Last?

Much of the Bay Area is seeing dangerously hot conditions this week with temperatures over 100 degrees in many cities. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in place along parts of the California coast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s largest mobile home gets new name, management

San Jose’s largest mobile home park is under new management and looks secure from development. Evans Management Services took over Silicon Valley Village Mobile Home Park, formerly Westwinds Mobile Home Park, on Sept. 1. The management company entered into a 10-year agreement with the park’s land owners, The Nicholson Family Partnership, and promises to retain the mobile park’s zoning for its more than 1,600 residents.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to see if you’ll be impacted by rolling blackouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — As the sweltering heat continues to pound the state, rolling blackouts remain a possibility. If you want to find out if you’ll be affected by a blackout, first, go to www.pge.com/rotatingoutages. Second, go down to the box that says “Find your block and possible rotating outage period” Enter your address in […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homeless camp cleanup proceeds with caution as heat wave looms

SAN JOSE – The clearing of hundreds of homeless encampments on Spring Street in San Jose had been planned for a year. But it's happening now, in the middle of a heat wave.City crews are scooping up the debris, while the people who once lived here struggle to stay one step ahead of the bulldozers."They have to stop at a certain time, with the heat," said Gail Osmer, a homeless advocate.Osmer said the city agreed to call off starting new camp evictions anytime the temperature goes above 88 degrees."Nobody wants to be out there, the workers or the unhoused," Osmer...
SAN JOSE, CA

Community Policy