Labor Day road rage leads to shots fired in Virginia
The suspect's vehicle was described by Hanover Sheriff's investigators as a 1990s model Dodge pickup.
Juvenile driver dead after crash in Hanover County
A juvenile driver died in Hanover County on Monday after driving off the road and hitting a tree.
Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic converter off of it. On Sept. 5, officers were called to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road for the report of a person in an alley using an electric tool behind a business after hours.
Juvenile killed after running off road, striking tree
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day. On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash. The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west...
Plumbing tools from stolen trailer reappear at Goochland County Goodwill
Stolen tools that were dropped off at a Chesterfield Goodwill last month have been linked to the theft of a trailer belonging to a plumbing company, according to Chesterfield County Police.
Woman charged after SUV ends up on ledge of I-95, nearly falling onto the busy road
An 18-year-old Richmond woman has been charged after a crash sent her SUV through a barrier and up on the ledge of I-95 yesterday.
Woman charged after car crashes, nearly falls onto interstate
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of an interstate in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Virginia State Police said officers attempted to stop a 2018 Acura MDX sedan in the...
University of Richmond Police investigate a ‘disturbing’ campus incident involving delivery driver
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond Police is now investigating reports of several students being involved in an altercation with a delivery driver and using racist language over the weekend. An argument between a University of Richmond student and a delivery driver who was on campus quickly escalated...
VIDEO: Small plane sparks big concerns over Henrico homes
A low-flying plane raised anxiety levels among some neighbors in the Wyndham Forest community on Wednesday.
Richmond woman found dead with a gunshot wound in the East End identified by police
The woman who was found dead with a gunshot wound in Richmond on Friday night has now been identified by police.
‘Devastating and unimaginable loss’: Patrick Henry High School student killed in tragic Labor Day crash in Hanover
Patrick Henry High School said the girl was a senior, and asked that she be remembered for "her wonderful smile, care for others, and unique ability to make things fun." The principal continued, giving sympathies to her family for their "devastating and unimaginable loss."
Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
Crater Road to close in both directions in Petersburg Friday
Drivers in the Petersburg area will have to plan ahead this week as a major road is set to close again for around 12 hours. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, South Crater Road will be closed underneath the Interstate 95 bridge in both directions as the bridge replacement project continues.
Police: Truck crashes off I-95 in Virginia killing child in car below
An 11-year-old girl was killed in a crash that involved a converted ambulance truck on Interstate 95 in Sussex County, Virginia on Sunday, September 4, 2022, according to Virginia State Police.
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Runaway horse taken ‘into custody’ after blocking I-64 traffic in Virginia, photo shows
A missing horse was found stalling traffic on an interstate in Virginia, police said. Mia, a horse who escaped from a farm at the beginning of September, was on the run for two days before the law caught up to her on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, police said in a Tweet on Sept. 3.
Two injured after truck overturns on I-95 in Hanover
According to Virginia State Police, on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 4, a truck heading south on I-95 near Lewistown Road ran off the left side of the roadway before hitting the guard rail and overturning into the northbound lanes.
Chesterfield County to hold ribbon-cutting for DMV Select location
Chesterfield County along with state officials are cutting the ribbon today on a new Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Select office within the Chesterfield County Administration Building located at 9901 Lori Road.
Police: Body found near wood line along Route 1 in Chesterfield
A body was discovered in the woods along Route 1 in Chesterfield County Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Chesterfield County Police find human remains along Route 1
Chesterfield police are investigating human remains that were found Sunday.
