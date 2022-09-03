ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Police: Man caught under vehicle cutting catalytic converter

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police said they caught a man under the vehicle in the middle of cutting a catalytic converter off of it. On Sept. 5, officers were called to the 7000 block of Three Chopt Road for the report of a person in an alley using an electric tool behind a business after hours.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Juvenile killed after running off road, striking tree

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile was killed in a crash on Labor Day. On Sept. 5, deputies were called to the 14500 block of West Patrick Henry Road for a crash. The sheriff’s office said a 2016 Nissan Rogue was heading west...
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Accidents
WRIC TV

Woman charged after car crashes, nearly falls onto interstate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crash sent a sedan from a side street through a barrier and onto a precarious ledge on the side of an interstate in Richmond, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Virginia State Police said officers attempted to stop a 2018 Acura MDX sedan in the...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
NBC12

Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy