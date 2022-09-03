Read full article on original website
uttylerpatriots.com
Patriots Overwhelm McPherson College With Seven First Half Goals
TYLER, TEXAS.- The University of Texas at Tyler women's soccer team scored seven first half goals against an overmatched McPherson College side to win by a 7-0 final tally on Monday afternoon. The Patriots are now 3-0 for the first time in the Division II era, and have opened up...
KLTV
Michael Coleman says penalties caused issues in game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Coleman says penalties caused a lot of issues during the game between Tyler High and Tyler Legacy last Friday. “The first two games open with a penalty, a penalty against Legacy and a penalty against Tyler, they even had a 101-yard kickoff return, see how that hurts? 101-yard kickoff return was called back, I think because of a clip on the receiving team, that being Tyler High School, they wouldn’t need overtime if you continue and you get to keep that kickoff return,” Coleman said.
KLTV
Longview Lobos remain top dogs in Red Zone Top 10
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A few surprising losses have shaken up the back half of the Top 10. Chapel Hill has exited the poll after an 0-2 start. Newton and Malakoff are still holding on to their spots despite losses in Week 2 action. The top 4 teams remain the same with all having strong showings in Week 2.
KLTV
After Friday game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview has many assets in their arsenal
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After Friday’s game against Marshall, Michael Coleman says Longview is showing they have many assets that are proving to be a threat on the field. “If you noticed, we didn’t say a word about Jalen Hale, one of the top receivers in the country, and we did hear about Dakaylen Reese, so that shows you they have another threat who can catch that ball, the Tatum kid, outstanding running back, you have a capable quarterback, he hasn’t hit his strides yet, but if you can win a game like this over a Marshall team, I’m not saying Marshall is going to go to the state championship, but Marshall can give you fits, if you can win like that without Mr. Hale, just imagine what you can do with both receivers on the field,” Coleman said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
uttylerpatriots.com
UT Tyler Men's Basketball Welcomes 13 New Additions to 2022-23 Roster
TYLER, TEXAS – The University of Texas at Tyler men's basketball program is proud to welcome 13 new additions to the 2022-23 roster. The Patriots added six individuals with Division I experience, three junior college transfers, a Division II transfer from within the Lone Star Conference, and three true freshman over the course of the offseason. UT Tyler went 16-10 last season and received their first national ranking as a Division II program back on Dec. 15th after appearing at no. 25 in the D2SIDA Men's Basketball National Media Poll.
Wildcats Football Beats Mount Pleasant, Starts Season 2-0
Coach Brandon Faircloth’s team fought until the final whistle, emerging victorious in a 34-17 non-district win over the Tigers. Friday’s second straight home game for Sulphur Springs was a tight one until the finish. Wildcats football’s non-district contest versus Mount Pleasant was closer than the final score indicated.
Brookshire’s Looking to Buy a New Piece of Land in Longview, Texas
Brookshire's is THE grocery chain in East Texas. I'm not going to get into the argument for more grocery competition for this bit of news, just that the East Texas company wants to expand. This bit of expansion is expected to occur in Longview with the possibility of a new land purchase by the company to go with an already large land ownership in the same area.
Stolen Mustang Used In High Speed Chase Around Sulphur Springs
A stolen Mustang Shelby GT was reportedly used in a high speed chase around Sulphur Springs Monday night. The driver, a 29-year-old Atlanta, Texas man, also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Wilkerson reported first seeing the black...
KLTV
5 from Michigan arrested at Kilgore Walmart accused of organized theft
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police arrested five people suspected of attempting to steal $2,500 worth of merchandise at Walmart. According to information from the Kilgore Police Department, at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Walmart’s security team contacted police to report five people walking through the store with “a large amount of items in several carts.” Police said the suspects were attempting to pay with gift cards that were invalid before asking the clerk to ring up the merchandise an alternate way. However, when the suspects abandoned attempts to purchase the items and leave the store, they were met by police.
