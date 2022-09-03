Read full article on original website
US 59 near the SH 185 to close completely for ongoing road construction project
VICTORIA, Texas – Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m., Hunter Industries, LTD. will completely close US 59 near the SH 185 overpass. This closure will end by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, weather permitting. The closure is part of the ongoing frontage road construction project on US 59 between US 87 and SH 185.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
KWTX
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
seguintoday.com
County departments to move to temporary location
(Seguin) — As soon as one county office moves out of the GRMC’s Outpatient Center, then a couple of more county departments will be moving in. After beginning the discussion early last month, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court this past week agreed to relocate the road and bridge department plus its environmental health department to the outpatient center located at 214 Medical Drive just off of East Court Street.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner Volunteer Fire Department BBQ dinner fundraiser Sept. 18
A busy summer fighting fires and answering calls all around our area has them needing to get together for a good old fashioned barbecue fundraiser to lift some spirits and raise some needed funds for the Shiner Fire Department. They’ll be getting together bright and early Sunday, Sept. 18, at Arthur Kaspar Pavilion on the back side of Green Dickson Park fire up the pits to barbecue up some halved chickens that they’ll serving up with all the trimmings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for $12 a plate (to go plates only). Mark your calendars now, then come on out and get some of the best barbecue chicken Shiner has to offer, all while supporting your local volunteer fire department.
2 ‘most wanted’ fugitives in Texas arrested in Austin area
Two of the state's most wanted fugitives, including a sex offender, were caught in late August in the Austin area, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Yes That Is ANOTHER Dollar General Opening Soon in Victoria
If you frequent Mockingbird Ln, many of you have noticed new construction near Marek and Alexander. However, there is no signage of anything, however, the building structure looks very familiar. So I reached out to the City of Victoria Planning Department for official confirmation. Yes! Another Dollar General will be opening soon on Mockingbird. This leads me to my next question: Just how many Dollar Generals do we have in Victoria Country?
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRSTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS
Four people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 1:05, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop near the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for failing to maintain a single line and driving on an improved shoulder. Contact was made with the driver, Mariano Alberto Ardon Amador, 39 of Humble, who had visible open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Cpl. Ha had Amador perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container. Amador was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
More people in Central Texas are turning to shipping containers to build homes
BASTROP, Texas — Ellen and Gary Bearicks live in Sugarland, but they are frequently at their property in Bastrop, where they stay in their two shipping containers. “Isn't that a weird idea?” Ellen Bearicks said with a smile. They used to stay in their trailer but found that...
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN KILLED IN CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER IN BRENHAM
An Austin man was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler Thursday night in Brenham. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to a crash in the 1700 block of Highway 290 West, close to the EMS station. Police observed that an 18-wheeler had collided with an SUV, which rolled at least one time.
Victoria woman accused of stealing a vehicle and drunk driving
VICTORIA, Texas – Wednesday night Victoria police arrested Joanna Martinez, 35, on multiple charges. She’s accused of stealing a vehicle at a business in the 3000 block of Houston Hwy. It happened just before 9 p.m. “The vehicle owner went in the office and when he went back...
Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision
VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Restaurants That We Miss in the Victoria Area [PHOTOS]
We are currently seeing a boom in restaurant construction in Victoria. With the return of the new Mr. Gatti's, the town is buzzing, the question is, where is it going to be located? Chick-fil-A has broken ground on the south side. Ventura's second location is nearing completion. Lavaca BBQ has just opened up and the five new restaurants on North Navarro are slowly opening up. A Freddy's Steakburgers and Custard is also coming to Victoria in the near future. With all this new construction, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at restaurants that we no longer have in our town.
inforney.com
Brenham hero lived an exceptional life
Brenham lost a great man and a hero in August. This is a tribute to his memory. Master Sgt. Mack Parker Jr. joined the United States Air-force at 19 years old, after graduating near the top of his class of Pickard High School in Brenham. Parker was an honored and...
Lawsuit filed against estate of Patrick Cullen for molestation of a minor
VICTORIA, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of Patrick Cullen, a Victoria attorney who was found dead in his home in January of 2022. Authorities ruled his death as suspicious in nature. In the lawsuit, which you can view here, a Jane Doe is suing Jean Cullen, who the suit names as the independent executor of...
lavacacountytoday.com
Babe and Bubba Bingo set Sept. 10
A non-profit organization dedicated to lowering DeWitt County’s stray pet population invites readers to select their best cowboy gear for a Yellowstone-themed bingo fundraiser with thousands of dollars worth of prizes. Spay and Neuter Your Pet DeWitt County (SNYPD) will host the second annual Babe and Bubba Bingo at...
