We are currently seeing a boom in restaurant construction in Victoria. With the return of the new Mr. Gatti's, the town is buzzing, the question is, where is it going to be located? Chick-fil-A has broken ground on the south side. Ventura's second location is nearing completion. Lavaca BBQ has just opened up and the five new restaurants on North Navarro are slowly opening up. A Freddy's Steakburgers and Custard is also coming to Victoria in the near future. With all this new construction, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at restaurants that we no longer have in our town.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO