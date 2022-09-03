Read full article on original website
Corning football season-opening game change
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field. Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday. Admission is free to attend as the Hawks […]
saintsathletics.com
Evans Wins Three-Way Playoff, Saints Pick Up Second Win at Clarkson Invitational
Junior Cooper Evans secured the individual title after a three-way playoff to lead the St. Lawrence University men's golf team to a first-win win at the Clarkson Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at the Potsdam Town and Country Club. Evans tied for first shooting one over par (73) with teammate Ben...
SUNY Brockport wrestling coach resigns
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A national college wrestling powerhouse is looking for a new coach. SUNY Brockport announced the resignation of new head coach Caleb Garvey who is stepping down to due family health reasons. Garvey took over as head coach July 14th. In a statement provided, Garvey provided further details on his departure. “Due […]
Section IV Scoreboard – Week 0 Football
Many Week 0 games were played over Labor Day weekend in Section IV football.
ithaca.com
“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”
In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
High School Football weekly schedule 9/6
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s week two of the 18 Sports Blitz and high school football is full throttle. This week, plenty of area teams will look to kickoff their season with a big win, while others will compete to stay undefeated in the early part of the season. This week’s 18 Sports Blitz Game […]
WETM
Golf Tips: making good contact
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- For many golfers, making good contact with the golf ball seems to be an impossible task. They hit it fat or they hit it them and that just doesn’t help for an enjoyable day on the course. Do you just give up the game? Of course not. There may be some help out there to get you hitting the ball crisply much more often.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott's New Stadium Bleachers Near Completion
According to school administrators, the new bleachers at Union-Endicott's Ty Cobb Stadium are nearly ready for the Fall sports season. Following U-E's senior graduation this Summer, construction began for the $1.2 million renovation of the stadium's bleachers -- which had previously been around since the late 1940's. Through mostly state...
crankyflier.com
Avelo Tries to Thread the Needle with Binghamton Service
Avelo continues its torrid pace of growth as of late with its newest city… Binghamton? There’s a good chance you’ve never even heard of Binghamton, but then again, did you know New Haven? There appears to be some method to the madness here, though the opportunity here is far smaller than in New Haven.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: September 5, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, this is Labor Day, and the Endicott Johnson workers’ reunion at Ideal Park brought the biggest crowd that Endicott has ever seen. The reunion was provided by George F. Johnson. The new $10,000 organ,...
Binghamton crematory closes down
A crematory on Binghamton's Northside has closed down.
WETM
Watkins Glen officer wins New York SRO of the Year
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Central School District announced that School Resource Officer, Jamie Coleman, has been named 2021-2022 New York State School Resource Officer of the Year. The school made this announcement through its social media accounts. According to the post, Officer Coleman is a...
ithaca.com
TC3 Foundation Defaulted On Dormitory Bonds
The Tompkins Cortland Community College Foundation has been in default on over $30 million worth of bonds since 2019. The bonds were issued in 2013 to build seven new dormitories at the Dryden campus of Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3). There was approximately a million dollars of bonds due July 1 of each year beginning in 2017, ratcheting up to larger amounts due in 2027.
Louie G running for Broome Legislator
A popular local deejay who recently hung up the mic is looking to follow in his family's footsteps and enter the political arena.
Apple picking locations in the Twin Tiers
September has started and families are ready to head out for a fun day of apple picking. 18 News has compiled a list of apple picking locations. If you see a spot that's not on the list, let us know so we can add it!
Latest numbers, September 6th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has dropped by about 100 since the end of last week.
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
ithaca.com
Home Dairy Building Recommended For Local Landmark Status
The Home Dairy Building, as it has been known to generations of Ithacans, could potentially become the City’s next locally designated landmark building, based on the public and official support the idea received at a mid-August meeting of the Ithaca Landmarks Preservation Commission. The driving motivation behind the effort,...
Historian Details the Ku Klux Klan’s History in the Southern Tier
Ed Nizalowski is a local historian from Newark Valley, and was invited to the Binghamton Noon Rotary today to give a presentation on the Ku Klux Klan's history in our area.
