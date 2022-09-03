Read full article on original website
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF LYDIA DEWANA FLOYD, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E201 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: _________ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Tameria Floyd Moore has petitioned for Tameria Floyd Moore to be appointed administrator of the estate of Lydia Dewana Floyd deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80309.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ALBERT EARL CLAIBORNE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ALBERT EARL CLAIBORNE aka ALBERT E. CLAIBORNE DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E222 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ____ [List here all heirs who have not acknowledged service] and to whom it may concern: Charlotte Claiborne has petitioned for Charlotte Claiborne to be appointed administrator of the estate of Albert Earl Claiborne aka Albert E. Claiborne deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge 4TC 9/7, 9/14, 9/21, 9/28 By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80321.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY LYN BUNDRICK, DECEASED ESTATE NO.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY LYN BUNDRICK, DECEASED ESTATE NO. 22PC-E224 PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION NOTICE TO: ______ and to whom it may concern: Nicole Nelson has petitioned for Nicole Nelson to be appointed administrator of the estate of Mary Lynn Bundrick deceased, of said county. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond, waiver of reports, waiver of statements, and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested persons are hereby notified to show cause why said petition should not be granted. All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 3, 2022. BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the petition may be granted without a hearing. Stephanie C. Anderson, Associate Judge 4TC 9/7, 9/14, 9/21, 9/28 By: Jaime A. White Clerk of the Probate Court P.O. Box 289 874 North Main Street, NW Conyers, Georgia 30012 919-80324.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-1440 Taylor Shambria Adams Plaintiff James Savon Adams Defendant To:__ NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated 30 March 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 30th day of March, , 2022, Taylor Adams filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 1st day of April , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Natalie Rogers Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-80734 9/7 14 21 28 2022.
Did Georgia Overtake Alabama in the AP Poll?
The Associated Press released their preseason poll Monday afternoon, as the attention turns from a long Labor Day weekend full of week one college football action.
