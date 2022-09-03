ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Michigan QB Davis Warren shares his incredible life's journey

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — You could forgive the fans who attended the Michigan football Spring Game last April for not recognizing Davis Warren. After all, the quarterback was a walk-on and had never taken a snap for the Wolverines. Warren didn’t remain an unknown for long. He threw for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

College football rankings: Michigan, Florida surge in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 2

College football is back with a vengeance after a Week 1 that saw some teams meet expectations, others defy them and still more fail to meet them. The time for preseason rankings is over: now the college football world has seen each team on the field for the 2022 season. So which teams came out of Week 1 smelling like a rose? CBS Sports ranked every team in FBS, from No. 1 to No. 131 entering Week 2, and two of the biggest surges came from Michigan and Florida.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy