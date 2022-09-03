Special teams mistakes costly as UNCP falls to FSU

UNC Pembroke’s Tyreke King (99) tackles Fayetteville State’s K’hari Lane (9) during Saturday’s game in Fayetteville. UNCP Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — Football coaches often say that whichever team makes the least mistakes will win, especially in a season opener.

As The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and Fayetteville State renewed the Two Rivers Classic for the first time in six years Saturday, the team that made the least special-teams mistakes would win.

Two fumbles by UNCP’s return team, one on a kickoff and one on a punt, proved pivotal as the Braves fell to the Broncos 15-13.

“I thought we made two very critical errors in terms of our ball security,” UNCP coach Shane Richardson said. “Of course when we lay it on the ground inside the 5, that’s a really difficult situation to be in defensively. In a tight ballgame like this, one score is the difference. That’s why all three phases of the game are extremely critical, and you never know when your opportunity’s going to come to seize the moment … in a game that comes down to the wire, they all matter.”

As the Two Rivers Classic series resumed, Fayetteville State earned its first win over the Braves, who won all eight meetings from 2009-16.

The Braves’ first special-teams fumble came at their own 4-yard line on a Broncos punt, leading to an Ellijah Henry 4-yard touchdown run; this tied the score at 6-6 with 8:52 left in the half, though the extra-point was blocked as Fayetteville State (1-0) worked through its own special-teams struggles.

Both teams’ next score came on a 1-yard quarterback draw. UNCP breached the end zone for the first time with a Josh Jones run to take a 13-6 lead with 6:56 left in the half, then FSU’s K’Hari Lane had his own touchdown run on the next Broncos drive. UNCP retained the lead at 13-12 when FSU’s two-point attempt failed.

The ensuing kickoff was when UNCP had its kickoff fumble, but the Broncos failed to cash in when Elton Andrew missed a 45-yard field-goal attempt. Another special-teams error came as Alex Alvarado missed a field-goal attempt on the next drive; the Braves led 13-12 at halftime.

Alvarado kicked first-quarter field goals from 32 and 43 yards for a 6-0 lead. Andrew missed a 31-yard attempt for FSU in the quarter.

The Braves were held scoreless over nearly 37 minutes to end the game, with the Broncos defense holding UNCP to 38 rushing yards.

UNCP began the second half with a missed field-goal attempt by Alvarado, then punted on its next three drives. The Braves’ last chance came when they forced an FSU punt with 2:31 remaining, but UNCP turned the ball over on downs to seal the Broncos’ win.

“I think offensively, we’ve got to run the ball, we’ve got to be able to control the clock better, and a better understanding of how to stay ahead of the chains,” Richardson said. “I thought we were behind the sticks a lot tonight, and we’ve got to be able to get more productive plays.”

Jones was 17-for-30 passing for 222 yards; Trey Dixon had five catches for 81 yards for the Braves.

While the Broncos had their own special-teams mistakes, including a third missed field goal by Andrew early in the third quarter, Andrew hit a 37-yard field goal to give FSU a 15-13 lead with 3:17 left in the third; this turned out to be the difference.

While the 15-point output of FSU could easily have been more, given the missed field goals and two point-after-touchdown failures, Richardson said the Braves were able to bend without breaking defensively, resulting in those field goal attempts instead of touchdowns on those possessions. The Broncos were 4-for-14 on third downs.

“I think it’s good,” Richardson said. “There’s a reason why they’re missing field goals, a reason why they’re getting down here but not getting in the end zone, and I think we did a great job. There was some bending, but it didn’t break all the way. At the end of the day, only giving up 15 points, it doesn’t matter how it looks, I think that’s a very good defensive effort.”

Lane was 15-for-30 passing for 181 yards for FSU, throwing one interception in the fourth quarter to the Braves’ B.J. Tobe.

The Braves open both their home schedule and their conference slate next week when they host West Virginia Wesleyan at noon.

Richardson stressed to his team after Saturday’s loss that there’s still plenty more football to be played, and the story of the season is still to be written.

“Going on now and starting the conference, there’s a lot of opportunity here and a lot of excitement that we need to have going into the conference schedule. We’re at home next week, and there’s some energy around that,” Richardson said. “We’ve got to be excited to play; we’ve got to be excited to come out and improve these mistakes and fix things. We need a ball team that is committed to staying true to our process, and if we can do that, I saw a lot of really good things out here tonight, so we’ve just got to keep fighting.”