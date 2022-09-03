Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Conserve power to avoid blackoutspuneetCalifornia State
Hot In Sacramento: The Heat Index at 116° -- More Than 50 Million Under Heat Advisoryjustpene50Sacramento, CA
Sacramento police to offer $50 gift cards for unwanted firearms at gun buyback on October 22D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Men Headed to Prison After Targeting Senior Citizens In $20 Million ScamTaxBuzzCalifornia State
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans To Host Saint Mary's on Thursday
San José State (1-2-1, 0-0-0 WAC) vs Saint Mary's (2-2-0, 0-0-0 WCC) Location | Tickets Spartan Soccer Complex | San Jose, Calif. | Tickets. SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State men's soccer will host Saint Mary's on Thursday. It is the second game of a double header, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Spartan Soccer Complex.
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Hits The Road at Auburn Saturday on ESPNU
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (1-0, 0-0 Mountain West) hits the road for the first time this season at Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on ESPNU and KTRB 860 AM. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. SJSU won their fourth season opener...
San Jose State University Spartans
Check out Episode 6 of The Charge
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State Athletics' All-Access Show, The Charge, aired its sixth episode last Thursday, Sept. 1 on NBC Sports Bay Area to conclude the first season of this unique storytelling show. The show featured stories on SJSU alum Dick Vermeil's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the new Silicon Valley Glow floor that was installed in the Provident Credit Union Event Center, new women's basketball head coach April Phillips and the Spartan Athletics Center that will be completed in July 2023.
capradio.org
Sacramento breaks record for hottest-ever day
Sacramento set a new record for the highest temperature ever recorded downtown — 116 degrees — as an extreme heatwave continued into another week on Tuesday. **UPDATE** We just hit 116 degrees in Downtown Sacramento. That is the new All-Time highest temperature for Downtown Sacramento. Old record was 114 on July 17, 1925. #cawx.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4kids.com
Pumpkin Patches in Sacramento Area
Oh my gourd — the fall season is here! It’s time to start pumpkin picking and carving your Jack O’Lanterns for a festive Halloween in Sacramento. Pumpkin Patch Season is right around the corner, so it’s almost time to dust off the Halloween decorations and plan a visit to one of the many pumpkin patches in Sacramento. There’s no better way to kick off the fall season than an outing to a pumpkin farm in Sacramento, where kids and adults alike will enjoy the excitement of one of the many pumpkin patches in Sacramento.
KCRA.com
Families at Sacramento apartment complex struggle with failing air-conditioners amid heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Parts of California hit record-high temperatures on Tuesday, but for families in Meadowview, the struggle with heat has been the same for months, the issue only becoming worse in recent days. Several families at Meadow Glen apartments in Meadowview struggled through the hottest hours on Tuesday.
Downtown Sacramento shatters record-high temperature set in 1925
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The all-time hottest temperature in downtown Sacramento was shattered Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the area has reached 116 degrees so far. Today's high replaces the old record of 114 degrees for Sacramento from July 17, 1925. According to ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods,...
Paradise Post
49ers fans: 10 fantastic food vendors for the 2022-23 Levi’s Stadium season
The Faithful are also foodies, so Levi’s Stadium and its hospitality partner, Levy, make a concerted effort every year to offer craveable culinary experiences for those devoted Niner fans. For the 2022-23 season, the offerings include a cherished family recipe for lumpia, award-winning pizza and a type of burger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Large tree limb falls on car in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – As extreme temperatures continue to blanket California, residents are taking note of the health of trees around Sacramento. Tuesday morning, a large tree branch came crashing down near the intersection of 25th and E streets. A car that was in the path of the falling branch was damaged.The man who owns the car says he first called the city about the tree last year."Obviously to me the tree was rotten," the man said as he surveyed the damage to his car. Local arborists say hotter temperatures can damage trees and in some cases cause them to fall. They say you should regularly check trees for any defects or decay and prune trees if possible.
Sacramento just had its hottest day ever. When will it start to cool down?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The record-breaking heat wave hitting the Sacramento area may ease up in the coming days, but not before a few more days of triple-digit temperatures, according to the FOX40 Weather Center. After a temperature gauge in the city used by the National Weather Service reached 116 degrees —the highest temperature ever […]
KCRA.com
California heat wave: All-time heat record in Sacramento broken at 115 degrees
The heat wave battering Northern California has broken the all-time temperature record in Sacramento. By 4:30 p.m., temperatures hit 115 degrees in downtown Sacramento. That beats the 114 record that was previously set on July 17, 1925, KCRA 3's weather team said. California is at a high risk of rolling...
AOL Corp
SMUD restores power to most users after outage hits 1,500 customers during California heat
More than 1,500 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers unexpectedly lost power Tuesday afternoon in eastern Sacramento and the Arden Arcade section of Sacramento County. SMUD reported the outage at 1:33 p.m. and said there was a downed power line, according to SMUD’s power outage map. Power was restored to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vacaville loses power during the hottest part of the day
VACAVILLE - During the heat of the day, parts of Solano County were powerless for hours. PG&E hustled to restore energy to the area but for some, it wasn't fast enough. With temperatures topping out at 115, Vacaville went lights out on one of the hottest days of the year. "The power went out for close to three hours," said Vacaville resident Lori Amarant. Parts of Solano County lost power midday, leaving customers without cool air. But for one, the outage added insult to injury. "My A/C went out like five days ago," said Amarant, who works from...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville braces for extreme heat and electrical demand
Roseville, Calif.- Roseville along with the much of California’s Central Valley brace for temperatures that will hover near a sweltering 115º degrees today. Record high temperatures could be shattered throughout much of the state. Locations where residents typically flock to in times of extreme heat will offer little respite. Coastal and mountain regions such as San Francisco and Lake Tahoe are expected to see temperatures at or above 90º.
L.A. Weekly
Stacey Lloyd Cloud Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Florin Road [Sacramento, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Collision on 65th Street. The incident occurred on August 17th, just before 8:30 a.m., in the area past 65th Street. According to reports, Cloud was crossing the street in the area when a Dodge Challenger traveling eastbound on Florin collided with him. The impact of the collision left Cloud with serious injuries.
Generators in Roseville, Yuba City help state’s power grid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Power generators in Roseville and Yuba City helped California’s power grid make it through the Labor Day heat wave, the Department of Water Resources said. The power generators were brought online at the request of the California Independent System Operator. The four generators were deployed by the DWR in Roseville and […]
Blazing record Labor Day heat grips the Bay Area; Fairfield hits 117°
SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive heat dome parked over the southwest and stretching for thousands of miles will trigger record-shattering Labor Day temperatures with triple digits expected throughout the Bay Area.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAdvisories and warnings for hot weather for the Bay Area have been extended until Thursday evening by the National Weather Service. The region will see the hottest temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.The excessive heat warning was issued for the interior of the Bay Area, where high temperatures are forecast in the upper 90s to near 115, Monday and...
asumag.com
Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.
The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
Vegetation fire burns right next to Antelope Greens Golf Course
ANTELOPE – Crews are battling a vegetation fire that is burning right next to the Antelope Greens Golf Course. The fire was first reported just before noon on Monday. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene battling flames.No injuries have been reported, firefighters say. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
Sacramento duplex fire sparked by unattended barbecue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four housing units were badly damaged Monday in a South Sacramento fire sparked by an unattended barbeque in-between two duplexes, according to fire officials.
Comments / 0