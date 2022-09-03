ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Our daughter died a week after weight loss surgery in Turkey – we begged her not to go

By Summer Raemason
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqXev_0hhVkGA000

A WOMAN who died a week after weight-loss surgery in Turkey was begged not to go, her heartbroken parents have revealed.

Khelisyah Ashamu booked a £3,000 trip to Turkey for surgery to remove her post-pregnancy weight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8MQD_0hhVkGA000
Mum-of-one Khelisyah Ashamu, an IT professional from Romford, Essex, was aged 26 when she died on February 9, 2019. Credit: SWNS

The 26-year-old's mother, Toynin, read about a patient who died after the surgery and pleaded for her daughter not to risk possible "bleeding, pulmonary embolism, and anaesthetic complications".

But Khelisyah "believed it would not happen to her", the Mirror reports.

However, tragically the mum-of-one was pronounced brain-dead three days after the surgery, an inquest heard.

An Inquest into the IT worker's death revealed complications arose after surgery plans were changed last minute from a gastric sleeve to a complex bypass.

Toyin, said: "We tried to dissuade her from going. I even found an article about somebody else that had gone to Turkey and died and I sent it to her.

“But because that person was in their mid-40s she believed it would not happen to her.”

The court heard that 30 minutes into her second operation she suffered a cardiac arrest and was placed in an induced coma, but sadly passed away a week later.

Oyebanji, Khelisyah's father, said: "They trivialise it and make out like it’s some minor surgery.

“They told her afterwards she could go to the beach. I was against her having the surgery. Her baby was not yet one-year-old.

"I asked her to look after her son. I was not comfortable with it at all. She told me not to worry and that all of her friends were going."

He added: "All of her friends came back, she was the only one who did not come back."

Following the inquest, the grieving parents released a statement that read: "We never imagined when we saw Khelisyah travel to Turkey, for what we thought was a routine operation, that we would never see her alive again.

“She was an amazing young woman, with a great career, a young son and everything to live for. Three years on, it’s still hard to accept she will never walk through the door or her son who she loved so much will not have a chance to know his wonderful mum.

She was an amazing young woman, with a great career, a young son and everything to live for.

“Our grandson is a living reminder of his mum, which brings us so much comfort, but it’s devastating that he will not remember his mum because he was only 11 months old when she left and never came back.

"We have to tell him how much his mum loved him. She would be so proud to see how he has changed from a small baby to a fine young boy.

“Having to go through the inquest was awful, but necessary to investigate what happened. We will continue to work with our lawyers to try and get to the truth of how our beautiful daughter died.

“It’s hard not to think things could have been so different and we can only hope that others will think twice before booking surgical procedures abroad.”

Khelisyah was not the first victim of a Turkey weight-loss death, Joe Thornley died after a budget sleeve gastrectomy in 2020.

The 25-year-old also spent £3,000 for the operation and his mother is now warning others, she said: "It's just not worth it. I don't want another family to go through what we've been through."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GY9mZ_0hhVkGA000
Khelisyah's father, said: "All of her friends came back, she was the only one who did not come back." Credit: Mirrorpix
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O91xW_0hhVkGA000
The mum-of-one was placed in an induced coma but sadly passed away a week later. Credit: Mirrorpix

Comments / 88

MsTweety Bird!❤
3d ago

That is so very sad that she lossed her life because she wasn't pleased with the body God made himself. When will people learn that God made everyone different, but in his own image. We come in all sizes, but God loves us all the same. Love yourself, except who you are, God makes no mistakes, but MAN surely can and does. Sending prayers to her son and family. R.I.P Dear!🙏🙏🙏

Reply(5)
37
Adrian Davenport
2d ago

My deepest condolences to this family ; some of you people are so hard hearted where is your respect and dignity to people regardless of the situation wow!

Reply
17
Guest
3d ago

I don’t no why people travel to these places for surgery I’m assuming it’s a cheaper price its obviously not worth it 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply(4)
20
Related
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Father, 35, told on daughter’s first birthday he has weeks to live

A father was told on his daughter’s first birthday that he had terminal cancer and just weeks to live.Now Dean Whelan, 35, and his fiancée, Emily, are planning to marry and hoping to visit Disney World in Florida in the time he has left.Mr Whelan was diagnosed with metastatic bowel cancer – meaning the disease had spread to other parts of the body – after doctors found a blood clot on his lung during a CT scan.The couple, from Golcar in Yorkshire, were told on their daughter Lorelai’s first birthday that the cancer was incurable, and Mr Whelan instantly proposed.Now...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Overweight And Obesity#Mirror
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two bride, 61, tragically dies on her wedding day, after being diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just weeks before marrying her teenage sweetheart

A mother of two has died on her wedding day after she was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer just two weeks before marrying her childhood sweetheart. Mother-of-two Helen Felvus, 61, of Cwmbran, South Wales, was forced to bring her wedding to her partner of 44 years, David, forward after receiving the shock diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
The Independent

Double tragedy for family as girl, three, wakes up at her own funeral before dying hours later

A three-year-old Mexican girl woke up during her own funeral before dying hours later at a hospital, her family claims. Little Camila Paralta was first pronounced dead around 9pm on 17 August at a hospital in San Luis Potosí. Her family had brought her in because she had been feverish and vomiting, and were told that she had died due to dehydration, El Universal reported. But during a funeral service the day later, Camila’s mom, Mary Peralta, noticed that her daughter was breathing inside the coffin, she said. The little girl was rushed to the hospital again, where she...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy