ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Where Parent Trap cast are now – from 40-year age gap romance to Corrie stint and tragic death

By Sarah Awzi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epPiQ_0hhVeK3000

THE Parent Trap launched the career of child star Lindsay Lohan and is still loved by generations of fans.

This week the star recreated a nostalgic snap taken around the time the movie was filmed 24 years ago, in which she held little brother Dakota in her arms in front of Big Ben.

This time it was Dakota - now a hulking man - lifting her up for the fun photo.

Lindsay, now 36, was just 12 when she played identical twins Annie James and Hallie Parker in the family movie.

She became a Disney star with Freaky Friday before starring in teen classic Mean Girls.

But her life and career went off the rails from 2007, with drug and drink addiction leading to a string of court appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HWs6_0hhVeK3000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CyyhL_0hhVeK3000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PrQVY_0hhVeK3000
Lindsay played both twins in the movie Credit: Buena Vista/Eroteme

She was twice convicted of drunk driving, once for cocaine use, and made several trips to rehab. She was also jailed - for just 84 minutes - for shoplifting.

After kicking her substance abuse habit, she opened two nightclubs in Greece and starred on the British show Sick Note.

Lohan revived her music career in 2020 with the release of new track Back to Me.

The former child star, who now lives in Dubai where she is designing her own island, also landed her own reality series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

So, what became of her fellow Parent Trap stars? From a stint in Corrie to a 40-year-age gap romance, we reveal what happened next.

Dennis Quaid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YysF_0hhVeK3000
Dennis Quaid played the twins' dad Credit: Buena Vista/Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=441XEQ_0hhVeK3000
Dennis married Laura, 39 years his junior, in 2020 Credit: Getty

Dennis Quaid played Nick Park, the father of Annie and Hallie in The Parent Trap. Since then Quaid has starred in movies The Day After Tomorrow, and the 2011 Footloose remake.

Aside from his work as an actor, Quaid is the lead singer-songwriter for the band Dennis Quaid and the Sharks.

The Hollywood star was married to Meg Ryan for 10 years from 1991, and they share a son, Jack, now 20.

Ryan has claimed Quaid was unfaithful - and insisted she didn't leave him for Russell Crowe, who had instant chemistry on the set of Proof of Life in 2000.

Quaid married current wife Laura Savoie - who is 39 years younger than him - in 2020.

Now 68, he defended his 40-year age romance saying: ''I met her at a business event and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with."

The actor is starring as former US President Ronald Reagan in the upcoming Blue Miracle.

Elaine Hendrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhBIA_0hhVeK3000
Elaine Hendrix played the snotty villain Credit: Alamy/Getty

Elaine Hendrix probably best known for her role as The Parent Trap's snobby villain, Meredith Foster.

She went on to star in The Narrative and Joan of Arcadia, and more recently starred in the popular Netflix TV show Dynasty as Alexis Carrington, the character originally played by Joan Collins.

Hendrix took over from Nicolette Sheridan who left the series due health complications.

"Replacing a role that's been going on for a couple of years is not something I've done before," Hendrix said.

An animal rights activist, she also runs The Pet Matchmaker, an organisation concerned with the rescue, foster and adoption of homeless pets.

Natasha Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmXI4_0hhVeK3000
Natasha Richardson tragically died in a ski accident Credit: Buena Vista/Getty

Natasha Richardson played Elizabeth James - the mother of Annie and Hallie.

The British actress, who was married to Taken star Liam Neeson, with whom she shared two children, tragically died following a horrific accident at the Canadian ski resort Mont Tremblant.

She died with her husband by her side after her family made the heart-breaking decision to turn off her life support. She was just 45.

Lisa Ann Walter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45E5UT_0hhVeK3000
Lisa Ann Walter had her own twins three years on Credit: Buena Vista/Getty

Lisa Ann Walter played Chessy, nanny to the identical twins who were born on October 11.

In a bizarre coincidence, the actress gave birth to her own identical twins three years after the film's release - and they too were born on October 11.

She went on to star in Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey, and the blockbuster War of the Worlds.

Walters, 58, is also the creator and executive producer of the reality weight-loss competition Dance Your Ass Off, on US TV.

She is still close friends with Elaine Hendrix and Simon Kunz.

Simon Kunz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFdg3_0hhVeK3000
Simon Kunz played the butler in The Parent Trap Credit: Alamy/Rex

London-born actor Simon Kunz played butler Martin in the movie.

His many TV credits include roles in Waking the Dead, The IT Crowd and Sherlock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBj5u_0hhVeK3000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6x57_0hhVeK3000

He has also starred in movies Captain America: The First Avenger and GoldenEye.

Kunz guest-starred on Coronation Street in 2007 as Mark Sinclair, a barrister involved in Tracy Barlow's murder trial.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Park
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Dennis Quaid
Person
Simon Kunz
Person
Lindsay Lohan
Person
Elaine Hendrix
Person
Meg Ryan
talentrecap.com

Meet The Celebrity Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31

After weeks of fan speculation, Dancing With the Stars has officially confirmed of the cast members of season 31. Dancing With the Star‘s first season on Disney+ premieres on September 19. Here’s who will compete for this year’s mirrorball trophy. Unlike past seasons, fans were unable to...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Us Tv#The Parent Trap#Nightclub#Film Star#British#Beach Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Dubai
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy