My husband and I love a unique name for our baby boy, but people say it sounds like he’s a terrorist

A WOMAN and her husband picked out a name they liked for their baby boy only to be told it was a definite no-go and that it reminded people of a terrorist cell.

The mum-to-be explained that she'd picked out a classic first name for her little one, but her husband had his heart set on an unusual middle name.

Taking to Mumsnet, she asked for people's thoughts on Taliesin, but people weren't sure how to pronounce it and didn't like it at all.

The expecting mum said: "Thoughts on Taliesin? [My husband] has proposed this as a middle name for [our son].

"I'm on the fence as our surname gets a lot of 'how do you spell that?' and is often mispronounced.

"[Our son's] first name is in the top 100 (as of 2020) although I've never met someone with his name but it is quite easily spelt and pronounced."

But fellow Mumsnet users weren't keen on the suggested name.

One person simply said: "Not a fan."

Another said: "I just see Tailspin."

While a third said: "Unfortunately I misread it and thought it said Taliban."

But not everyone hated the proposed middle name.

One person said: "I really like it. I first heard it years ago on that TV show 'child of our time', although at first I thought they were saying Talisman but I really liked it even then."

Another said: "Beautiful. I have taught a few Taliesins and they’ve all been gorgeous."

A third said: "Sure, it's a strong Welsh name. Good choice, especially as a middle name."