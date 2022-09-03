ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

saobserver.com

‘…I WILL NEVER FORGIVE MYSELF…’

College Football No. 24 Houston escapes with 37-35 victory over UTSA in 3 OTs. Dana Holgorsen would prefer Clayton Tune not run the ball out of concern for his health. The college football Houston coach knew he could not stop his senior quarterback from doing so, though. And neither could UTSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Houston Chronicle

Photo: Rare 'leopard redfish' caught along Texas Gulf Coast

Ryan Hernandez from Corpus Christi reeled in a rare "leopard redfish" while fishing near Baffin Bay in the Laguna Madre. "I have fished these water[s] for over 30 years and have never seen a leopard redfish in person, only in magazines until Ryan reeled it in," said Captain Danny Alvarez, owner of a local fishing charter in the area."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No Kid Hungry Texas grant to help feed thousands of Texas families

SAN ANTONIO - A local school district is now making sure their students don't go hungry. Starting Wednesday, South San Antonio ISD will offer free breakfast in the classroom to all elementary and middle school students. This is the first time the district has been able to offer this. It's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

Student by day, tattoo artist by night

Racking up nearly 9,000 followers, third-year UTSA art student Serenity Jachynt — better known as @tattoosbyserenity on Instagram — has gained an impressive amount of social media traction since the beginning of her tattooing career just one year ago. The self-taught artist from Corpus Christi, Texas never pictured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
Zacks.com

Cheniere (LNG) Pursues Approval to Expand Corpus Christi Plant

LNG - Free Report) company — Cheniere Energy, Inc. (. LNG - Free Report) — has sketched out an expansion blueprint of its 1,000-plus-acre Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility (CCL) situated in the Corpus Christi Bay in San Patricio County, TX. Houston, TX-based Cheniere, which is the biggest U.S....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

