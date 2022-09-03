Read full article on original website
wcn247.com
Fresh Faces: Meet a business student with big ideas
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Class of 2025 member, Braden Bosco, has recently started his college career. Even though Bosco is currently a business administration major, his main goal is not what the average business student has in mind. “Even though the start of this school year has been going well, I...
Onward State
Penn State Love Stories: THON, Go Go Gadjet, & A Forever Bond
Love is a beautiful thing. But, it’s even more beautiful when it grows right here in Happy Valley. Nothing is more romantic than a kiss by Old Main or saying goodbye before class in front of the library steps. You both already bleed blue and white. That’s a match made in heaven! That’s why when falling in love at Penn State, you have to get married.
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch Issued for Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Flood Watch has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. exploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following weather alert at 3:04 a.m. on Monday, September 5, 2022:
‘It has not stopped’: Mom of former Mohawk High School student speaks about football team harassment
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The mother of a former Mohawk High School student reached out to Channel 11 about the harassment her son endured while on the football and track teams. She says in light of the recent district attorney’s investigation into allegations of hazing among football players, she feels this shows a pattern of abuse and humiliation.
Employee at Erie’s Gannon University killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island […]
JET 24 Action News at Noon expands to a full hour
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com are proud to announce that JET 24 Action News is expanding its noon show to a full hour starting today! Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, JET 24 Action News at Noon will permanently expand from a half hour of programming to a full hour. “This expansion […]
butlerradio.com
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 87. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh Irish Festival brings Celtic culture to the Carrie Blast Furnaces
There's axe throwing, and then there's ancient Celtic axe throwing. This is according to the list of activities set to unfold at the Pittsburgh Irish Festival, an annual weekend event dedicated to Irish history and tradition in the city. For the first time since being founded in 1991, the festival...
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Winners of the Oil Valley Fall Throwdown held on Saturday, September 3, at Hasson Park in Oil City: Ma40-Justin Brentzel, Ma2-Patrick Gillen, Ma3 -Josh Stoltfus, Mpo-Sam, Hockenberry. Not pictured is Ma1 winner Julian Rau. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of...
onthewater.com
Pennsylvania Fishing Report – September 2, 2022
With the cooler nights, the lake temperature should be dropping, which means fish will be trying to fatten up for the winter months. Due to the lack of rain, the water level in the reservoir is low. In the evening, White Bass and hybrids are chasing shad to the surface. A reminder that Shenango River Lake is designated as a Panfish Enhancement Lake. Anglers are catching panfish in deeper water close to shore. Crappie must be nine inches to harvest, and the creel limit is 20.
butlerradio.com
Butler Students Return To School
It’s the first day of school for some students in the Butler Area School District. All elementary students in kindergarten through 5th grade will have a full day of school today. However, secondary students are beginning the year on a staggered schedule. 8th graders along with high school juniors...
Pa. woman Aubrey Burchell performs on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight (9/6/22): how to watch
A Pennsylvania woman will perform tonight on “America’s Got Talent” on NBC, trying to win one of two slots available in the finals. Eleven acts will perform, including Aubrey Burchell, 21, of North Huntingdon in Westmoreland County, Pa. “America’s Got Talent” airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept....
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Pittsburgh Brewing builds out its own brewhouse with GEA
After 12 years of contract brewing in Latrobe, Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is back to brewing its popular beers (such as Iron City, IC Light and IC Mango) independently in-house at the historic Pittsburgh Plate and Glass (PPG) Plant located in Allegheny County’s Creighton, Pa. The facility will produce 150,000 barrels per year immediately and ultimately be capable of producing 750,000 barrels per year.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ends Bike on Route 58
GREENE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on State Route 58 that left a 55-year-old man injured. According to Mercer-based State Police, the incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, on State Route 58 (East Jamestown Road), in Greene Township, Mercer County.
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
Beloved animal park closes doors on Monday
In a social media post back in March, the Park said this season would be their last.
Winning lottery ticket worth $350,000 sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A winning-lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday. Those numbers are 2-4-11-21-26. The Giant Eagle on Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
Titusville Herald
New contract adds jobs to expanding Grand Valley Manufacturing
Over their 70 year history, if you needed specialty parts to be machined for your business, Grand Valley Manufacturing was the place to go. The company, located in the Titusville Opportunity Park, was known as a smaller player in the heavy machining world, according to Joe Nichols, manager of business development.
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
