With the cooler nights, the lake temperature should be dropping, which means fish will be trying to fatten up for the winter months. Due to the lack of rain, the water level in the reservoir is low. In the evening, White Bass and hybrids are chasing shad to the surface. A reminder that Shenango River Lake is designated as a Panfish Enhancement Lake. Anglers are catching panfish in deeper water close to shore. Crappie must be nine inches to harvest, and the creel limit is 20.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO