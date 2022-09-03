ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Nation

LBs Powell, Jennings must build on solid start to season

Linebacker depth -- or the lack thereof -- was one of the main talking points of training camp and leading into week 1 of the 2022 Rutgers Football season. For the Scarlet Knights, because of injuries, it’s really Deion Jennings and Tyreem Powell and then everyone else. There is a drop off after those two.
Scarlet Nation

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Rutgers Football's schedule

Following a win against Boston College, Rutgers Football will head home for their home opener against Wagner this Saturday afternoon. But before that, let's take a look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Scarlet Knights schedule. Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index,...
Scarlet Nation

Is the revolving door of QBs here to stay at Rutgers?

Evan Simon and Gavin Wimsatt both saw snaps at quarterback in Rutgers Football's season-opening victory at Boston College. Johnny Langan, a tight end, did as well. In fact, he technically started the game. Even wide receiver Josh Youngblood took a wildcat snap too. Noah Vedral was out for the game...
Scarlet Nation

BREAKING NEWS: Taj Harris to take leave of absence

Rutgers Football wide receiver Taj Harris will take a leave of absence from the team effective immediately. “I have decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself,” he said in a tweet. “Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
