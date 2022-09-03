MIAMI - To the sound of cheers from some in attendance, the Miami-Dade School Board voted Wednesday night to reject making October LGBTQ history month.Dozens of attendees were allowed to participate to voice their opinions on the matter, but the meeting grew rowdy. Earlier in the day, Rivers Lopez Pozo waved a bright gay flag in front of the Miami-Dade School Board building .Pozo supported a resolution that would have made October LGBTQ history month. "History is important and there is a lot of history in the LGBTQ community," she said. More than 50 people waited at the entry to speak on the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 MINUTE AGO