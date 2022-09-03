ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailybruin.com

Former walk-on Josiah Norwood scores first touchdown for UCLA football

Early last week, Josiah Norwood earned a scholarship after four years as a Bruin. On Saturday, the redshirt senior wide receiver followed it up by scoring the first touchdown of his collegiate career. With under five minutes to go in UCLA football’s game against Bowling Green, Norwood caught an outside...
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s water polo spears USC to leave Triton Invitational undefeated

This post was updated Sept. 5 at 7:41 p.m. With the sun setting on the opening weekend of college water polo, the Bruins emerged unscathed. No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo (4-0) opened its season Saturday and Sunday with four wins at the Triton Invitational. The blue and gold defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (1-3) to kick off the season Saturday before adding victories over No. 8 UC Santa Barbara (2-2), No. 7 UC Davis (3-1) and No. 2 USC (3-1).
