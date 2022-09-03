This post was updated Sept. 5 at 7:41 p.m. With the sun setting on the opening weekend of college water polo, the Bruins emerged unscathed. No. 3 UCLA men’s water polo (4-0) opened its season Saturday and Sunday with four wins at the Triton Invitational. The blue and gold defeated Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (1-3) to kick off the season Saturday before adding victories over No. 8 UC Santa Barbara (2-2), No. 7 UC Davis (3-1) and No. 2 USC (3-1).

