Apple Debuts iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Apple® today announced iPhone® 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, featuring the Dynamic Island™ — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display. Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos. These groundbreaking advancements make iPhone even more indispensable for everyday tasks, creative projects, and now even emergency situations with features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in four gorgeous new finishes: deep purple, silver, gold, and space black. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 9, with availability beginning Friday, September 16. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005972/en/ iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max represent the biggest leap ever for iPhone, featuring the Dynamic Island, the first-ever 48MP camera on iPhone, the Always-On display, and groundbreaking safety capabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Fedex stole my fold 4 return
Actually Best Buy is matching, and in some cases beating Samsungs deals... and that's in store only. They won't ship for these deals. So you walk in with your trade-ins, and walk out with your new phone/buds etc. I posted a link earlier in this thread about it. I think Best Buy see's a new opportunity to get people in the door... and they're right.
iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
Pixel 6a Water Resistant?!
I can vouch for the 6a water resistance. I got caught in a downpour. It was in my pocket, but got drenched just the same. Phone didn't skip a beat.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Verizon update 8 (August) broke our phones
Just reporting here that verizon update 8 seems to have broken my s22u, and my wife's s22+. Symptoms are that people we are talking to cannot hear us, or choppy. Text messages don't always come through. Reboot the phone, and they all come. Already tried clearing cache, factory reset, then...
Streaming War: Amazon Has News That Disney, Netflix and HBO Won't Like
In the streaming wars, Amazon (AMZN) tends to be often overlooked. The rivalry often seems to be between Netflix (NFLX) and Disney (DIS) , even if Amazon has already amassed nominations and awards for series, documentaries, and films like "Manchester by The Sea", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", "The Underground Railroad" or "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan."
Wait.. What?! This Amazon deal makes the Galaxy Z Fold 3 cheaper than it's ever been
Amazon is currently slashing $700 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, dropping it down to its lowest-ever price.
Secured Folder notification bug after August update
I just installed the August update for my unlocked phone on AT&T. Now when i reboot my phone i will get a notification saying that you must unlock your Secure Folder in order to get notifications from apps inside your Secure Folder. You cannot clear the notification and it will...
How to correctly restore with new upgrade
Upgrading from a S20 to a S22, haven't turned it on yet as I want to be sure to transfer my information correctly. I have used smart switch before but when reading directions for the S22 as it walked thru each step I wondered how I do this without duplicating information, etc. There was a step that essentially said to click either yes or no to have google transfer your information (contacts, apps, data, messages, etc.). Should I click yes for that and then use smart switch after? Will it duplicate? I use vzw message+ for texting and want to be sure all my messages come over on to the new phone. I know photos and apps and such will show up once I sign into my google account. I thought I read somewhere that mms may not come over with smart switch which concerns me and makes me think maybe I should click yes when it asks to have google bring everything over? Just not sure and probably overthinking but seriously want to make sure I do things right and not end up with double messages and stuff like that. Hope I'm making sense!
The Pixel 3a, 3a XL receive final update as Google preps Pixel 7 launch
Google has started rolling out the September 2022 Pixel Update. The update has also been made available to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both devices reached the end of their support cycle in May, although they previously received an update over the summer. With support for the Pixel...
Samsung rolls out September 2022 security patch with a host of fixes
The September 2022 security patch for several Samsung devices seeks to fix over twenty vulnerabilities. This latest security update will contain fixes Google implemented with its latest roll out on Pixel phones.
Edifier NeoBuds S review: Great potential, seeking purpose
The NeoBuds S let Edifier shine with excellent performance and comfort when you can really test them out.
iPhone 14 Pro's two hole-punch cutouts may look like a single 'wide pill'
Big annual iPhone event is and we'll soon find out exactly what the company has up its sleeve. In the meantime, the rumor mill is still churning away. The latest word on the street concerns the dual hole-punch cutouts that the iPhone 14 Pro . According to and (with corroboration...
Google Pixel 6a vs. Samsung Galaxy A53: Which is the best value?
The Pixel 6a has it all: fantastic cameras, powerful hardware that's ideal for gaming, IP67 rating, and clean software without any bloatware. The phone is smaller and lighter than the A53, and the two-tone design at the back is striking. It misses out on a 120Hz panel, but other than that, there aren't any drawbacks here, and the Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone money can buy at the moment.
Apple announcement
I know people tend to bring up this topic every year (not really me) because I could careless, but I will give it to them this year. They impressed me with something that is ultra small, but really clever. I'm talking about the dynamic island. I was shocked when I saw the 14 pro trailer. Not only did they make the hole cut out appealing on the iPhone they also made it functional. Just curious what you guys think. I'm over here a little jealous of the feature wishing that someone develops a 3rd party app for it on Android. Apple really surprised me with that and I'm hardly ever surprised by Apple lol. Curious what you guys think?
Google teases the Pixel 7 series' next-gen Tensor G2 chipset
Google has confirmed the name for the next-generation chipset that will power its next flagship series.
The Google Pixel Tablet may share one major element with the Pixel 6 series
The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to be powered by the first-generation Tensor chipset. New evidence also supports previous rumors that it will function as a smart home device similar to the Nest Hub. However, it will reportedly lack support for GPS and cellular data. While recent leaks about...
Good Lock New Update
Much much more customization on the stock launcher. Much much more customization on the stock launcher. Which they should just put those options right in the settings on the launcher. There's a lot of people that don't know about good lock. Today 08:50 AM. Like 2. 79,623. Originally Posted by...
