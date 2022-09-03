Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
MLB
Mets restore order atop NL East in DH sweep
PITTSBURGH -- Once again, reports of the Mets’ demise have been greatly exaggerated. Between games of Wednesday’s doubleheader at PNC Park, Mets starter Chris Bassitt went out of his way to reference the idea (which he called “obviously a little extreme”) that the Mets’ three-game losing streak marked the beginning of an irrepressible spiral. The reality is much different, as Bassitt, Jacob deGrom and a resurgent offense demonstrated throughout a doubleheader sweep.
MLB
D-backs' run through contenders brings playoff-style drama
SAN DIEGO -- A loss is a loss in baseball, but some hurt more than others. The D-backs’ 6-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park was one of those. Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the D-backs looked to have the game in hand. Their starter, right-hander Merrill Kelly, was dealing. He had retired all 12 batters he faced while the offense had scored five runs off Joe Musgrove.
MLB
6 pitchers who could be difference-makers for the Phils
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki's Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Phillies sure needed that one. Jean Segura’s walk-off single to right field in the ninth inning Tuesday night led the Phillies to a...
MLB
Down the stretch, Rogers setting tone for '23
PHILADELPHIA -- There isn't enough time left for Trevor Rogers to salvage his overall 2022 numbers. But there is plenty of opportunity for him to set the tone for his '23 season. Rogers continued to do exactly that on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, despite the Marlins' 4-3 loss...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Cards show 'zero panic,' score 5 in 9th for walk-off win
ST. LOUIS -- The story of the night from Wednesday, of course, was the Cardinals grinding out one grueling ninth-inning at-bat after another to build momentum, until it came to a crescendo with Tommy Edman’s two-run walk-off double for an improbable 6-5 victory over the Nationals at Busch Stadium.
MLB
Scherzer placed on IL; earliest date to return is Sept. 19
PITTSBURGH -- In what the Mets believe will be only a temporary blow to their stretch-run rotation, the team placed Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, four days after he exited a start due to left-side fatigue. Both Scherzer and Mets manager Buck Showalter downplayed the severity of the injury, predicting he will return as soon as he’s eligible on Sept. 19.
MLB
Nats pitcher's key to success? His ballpark photo album
ST. LOUIS -- Erasmo Ramírez walked toward home plate at an empty Citi Field three hours before first pitch on Saturday afternoon. He stood behind the dish and raised his phone to snap a photo. Then, he stepped into the batter’s box -- once from the right, once from the left -- and looked toward the outfield.
MLB
Segura flips bat (and jersey) into orbit after walk-off
PHILADELPHIA -- Jean Segura was offended. So when Segura lined a walk-off single past Marlins second baseman Jon Berti into right field to score Bryce Harper from second base in the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, he launched his bat high into the sky. Like, really high. Like, before he even left the batter’s box, before the ball reached the outfield and before Harper got halfway to third base.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
'Outstanding' Sosa backs Thomson's hunch
PHILADELPHIA -- Rob Thomson played his latest hunch on Wednesday night. The Phillies' interim manager started energetic Edmundo Sosa at shortstop for a second consecutive game. And for a second straight night, Philadelphia won; in the 4-3 victory over Miami at Citizens Bank Park, Sosa went 3-for-3 with one home run and three RBIs.
MLB
Confident Sox show resolve in comeback win
SEATTLE -- The White Sox of 2022 have been banged up. They’ve been knocked around. They’ve had some highs and some lows. They were picked by some before the season to win the World Series, and as it stands in September, they’ve won one more game than they’ve lost.
MLB
Wesneski follows surprise callup with historic debut
CHICAGO -- Hayden Wesneski's hunt for breakfast on Monday morning led him to a gas station in Jacksonville, Fla. His first choice was closed due to the Labor Day holiday, so this was a last-ditch attempt at securing some sustenance. That was when the pitcher's phone buzzed with a call...
MLB
Here's the newest addition to Ohtani's arsenal
ANAHEIM -- When Shohei Ohtani was asked to show off his pitch grips in a video for TIME magazine on June 28, he demonstrated his grips for his fastball, splitter, slider, cutter and curveball, but when asked to show his sinker grip, he laughed and said in English that he didn't throw a sinker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
The longest homers measured since 2015
Few people on the planet can describe the feeling of hitting a ball so far that even the camera operators have trouble tracking its flight. On June 21, 2019, Nomar Mazara joined that exclusive club -- and raised the bar for peak homer distance. Mazara, who was already no stranger...
MLB
After tough trip, Brewers remain confident in playoff hopes
DENVER -- On Aug. 3, the Brewers were atop the National League Central standings, 1 1/2 games up on the Cardinals. After an 8-4 loss to the Rockies on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field, Milwaukee (71-65) found itself 9 1/2 games behind St. Louis in the division and four games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
MLB
Toglia's first Coors homer is fun now, fuel for next year
DENVER -- Rockies switch-hitting callup Michael Toglia realizes next year, when he will compete for his first Opening Day roster spot, is “a long ways away.” But days like Wednesday make counting the days pleasurable. Toglia launched an RBI double and his first Coors Field home run, a...
MLB
Yelich hits the longest home run of the year
DENVER -- The Brewers wasted no time making mile-high memories with a moonshot for the ages on Tuesday night, as Christian Yelich drove the fourth pitch of the game from Rockies starter Chad Kuhl a Statcast-projected 499 feet to the third deck at Coors Field. It’s the longest dinger of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Keep an eye on these Blue Jays relievers
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Bullpens in baseball are like kickers in football. If you’re not talking about them, that’s a good thing. We haven’t talked...
MLB
Ohtani (31st, 32nd HRs), Trout (30th) put on a show
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout couldn’t be contained by the Tigers in Monday’s series opener at Angel Stadium. Ohtani went 3-for-5 with two homers, a double and three RBIs, while Trout went 3-for-4 with a homer and a double in the Halos’ 10-0 win. It marked the 21st time that Trout and Ohtani have gone deep in the same game, and the seventh time this season.
MLB
O's 'pen leads way in benches-clearing fray, fiery win
BALTIMORE -- The bullpen door, by surprise, swung open in the fourth. It was yanked open with more ferocity in the seventh, when the benches and ’pens cleared amid what became a testy evening at Camden Yards. It was only shut for good four hours and 10 minutes after first pitch was originally scheduled to take place, with a laundry list of events unfolding in the interim.
MLB
Snell sensational, support less so: 'They'll score a bunch'
SAN DIEGO -- All that progress the Padres made offensively on their road trip? It seemed to vanish once they returned to Petco Park. It has been that way far too often this season. The Padres opened a crucial six-game homestand with a dud against the D-backs on Monday, a...
Comments / 0