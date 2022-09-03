Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Dim night in Star City for Stuttgart Ricebirds football
Coming off of an emotional win over Warren seven days earlier, Stuttgart traveled to Star City on Friday night for their second game of the 2022 season. The Ricebirds battled through four quarters before Bulldogs seniors Mason Taylor and Austin Wilkerson put Stuttgart on the canvas for a 45-35 Star City win.
North Little Rock, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central Baptist College football team will have a game with North Little Rock High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Central Baptist CollegeNorth Little Rock High School.
KATV
Former LSU, Ole Miss head coach Ed Orgeron to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Former American football coach Ed Orgeron, who coached at Louisiana State University and Ole Miss, is the planned speaker for Tuesday's Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 12 p.m. It can be streamed below:. According...
Ed Orgeron Sends Clear Message About His Time, Exit at LSU
It was announced in Oct. 2021 that the 61-year-old would not return to the team after the season.
thecomeback.com
Ed Orgeron reveals hilariously honest reaction to LSU firing
After winning the College Football Playoff title in 2019 with star quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Ed Orgeron’s stint at LSU went downhill rather quickly. The former Tigers head coach went just 5-5 in 2020 and 6-6 the following season before he was fired and replaced by current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
KTLO
Mountain Home native sets stone skipping record at tournament Saturday
A Mountain Home native set a tournament record at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships Saturday at Lakewood Lake #1 in North Little Rock. Ashlie Hueter took first place in the women’s flight on Saturday with 26 skips, a new tournament record. Allan “The Snowman” Passmore, of Snowball came in second in the men’s flight with 32 skips.
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Kait 8
Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys (and girls) ‘round here will be happy to know Blake Shelton is coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that the country music superstar will bring his Honky Tonk Tour to “God’s Country.”. The March 16 concert will kick off at...
arkadelphian.com
AHS assistant band director resigns
An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
arkadelphian.com
OBU: State police probing cause of student’s death
ARKADELPHIA — Arkansas State Police will be conducting an investigation into the cause of death of a Ouachita Baptist University student who collapsed over the weekend. As part of university protocol when a student dies, the state’s head police agency has been asked to lead the investigation of Clark Yarbrough’s death, said Brooke Zimny, Ouachita’s assistant to the president for communications & marketing.
hopeprescott.com
Lloyd Bright takes top watermelon weigh-off prize
WASHINGTON – On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The...
littlerocksoiree.com
The 2022 Guide to Your Favorite Fall Festivals
Praise the weather gods. We've made it to the cool side of Labor Day and are staring down the barrel of autumn nights, perfect afternoons and the return of a whole slew of citywide-favorite events, some of them for the first time since 2019. Many organizers are still finalizing any...
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Plantation Agriculture Museum State Park hosts antique tractor and engine show
SCOTT, Ark. – The Plantation Agriculture Museum State Park is hosting the 30th Annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. During the event, owners and operators of antique tractors and small engines will be on-site to share...
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
El Dorado High School student accused of bringing firearm to campus; detained
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) —- On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, administrators at El Dorado High School were informed that a student potentially had a firearm on campus. Administrators immediately dispatched El Dorado Police, leading to officers finding the student off campus in possession of a firearm. According to officials, the student was detained and will […]
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
arkadelphian.com
Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August
CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
