White Hall, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Dim night in Star City for Stuttgart Ricebirds football

Coming off of an emotional win over Warren seven days earlier, Stuttgart traveled to Star City on Friday night for their second game of the 2022 season. The Ricebirds battled through four quarters before Bulldogs seniors Mason Taylor and Austin Wilkerson put Stuttgart on the canvas for a 45-35 Star City win.
STUTTGART, AR
thecomeback.com

Ed Orgeron reveals hilariously honest reaction to LSU firing

After winning the College Football Playoff title in 2019 with star quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, Ed Orgeron’s stint at LSU went downhill rather quickly. The former Tigers head coach went just 5-5 in 2020 and 6-6 the following season before he was fired and replaced by current LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
KTLO

Mountain Home native sets stone skipping record at tournament Saturday

A Mountain Home native set a tournament record at the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships Saturday at Lakewood Lake #1 in North Little Rock. Ashlie Hueter took first place in the women’s flight on Saturday with 26 skips, a new tournament record. Allan “The Snowman” Passmore, of Snowball came in second in the men’s flight with 32 skips.
Kait 8

Blake Shelton concert tour coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Boys (and girls) ‘round here will be happy to know Blake Shelton is coming to Arkansas. Simmons Bank Arena announced Wednesday that the country music superstar will bring his Honky Tonk Tour to “God’s Country.”. The March 16 concert will kick off at...
arkadelphian.com

AHS assistant band director resigns

An assistant band director two months into his one-year contract has resigned from his post at Arkadelphia High School. The Arkadelphia Board of Education accepted the resignation of Carlos Udave during a school board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 6. The school board held a light meeting that included planning for the...
arkadelphian.com

OBU: State police probing cause of student’s death

ARKADELPHIA — Arkansas State Police will be conducting an investigation into the cause of death of a Ouachita Baptist University student who collapsed over the weekend. As part of university protocol when a student dies, the state’s head police agency has been asked to lead the investigation of Clark Yarbrough’s death, said Brooke Zimny, Ouachita’s assistant to the president for communications & marketing.
hopeprescott.com

Lloyd Bright takes top watermelon weigh-off prize

WASHINGTON – On Saturday, September 3, the Old Washington Farmer’s Market hosted an official watermelon weigh-off site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth in Washington, Arkansas. The Great Pumpkin Commonwealth provides official venues for growers to weigh several varieties of fruit and vegetables, including watermelons, across the country. The...
littlerocksoiree.com

The 2022 Guide to Your Favorite Fall Festivals

Praise the weather gods. We've made it to the cool side of Labor Day and are staring down the barrel of autumn nights, perfect afternoons and the return of a whole slew of citywide-favorite events, some of them for the first time since 2019. Many organizers are still finalizing any...
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Little Rock, AR (Photos & Maps)

If you’re looking for a delicious meal out, Little Rock has some great restaurants to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for barbecue, Mexican, or just some good old-fashioned home cooking, check out the following 15 best restaurants in Little Rock which are sure to satisfy your cravings. So put on your stretchy pants and get ready to eat!
arkadelphian.com

Caddo Valley dispensary sells 26 pounds in August

CADDO VALLEY — Local medical marijuana sales totaled 26.21 pounds in August, a couple of pounds shy from the same figure a month prior, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Medical marijuana patients spent $23.27 million in August at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,245...
THV11

Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
