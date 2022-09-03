KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Hendrix College 0-1. The Mountaineers played hard out in Arkansas this weekend, but unfortunately, a late goal by Hendrix College scored in the 77th minute was too much for Schreiner to rally back from as they went on to lose the match 0-1. The Mountaineers were able to put four shots on goal, but some strong goal keeping by Hendrix kept each shot from finding the back of the net.

