Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jambroadcasting.com
Women’s Soccer Drops Match Against Hendrix College
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Hendrix College 0-1. The Mountaineers played hard out in Arkansas this weekend, but unfortunately, a late goal by Hendrix College scored in the 77th minute was too much for Schreiner to rally back from as they went on to lose the match 0-1. The Mountaineers were able to put four shots on goal, but some strong goal keeping by Hendrix kept each shot from finding the back of the net.
jambroadcasting.com
Volleyball Sweeps Howard Payne University 3-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their road match against Howard Payne University this evening 3-0. It was a great day out in Brownwood, Texas, this evening as the Mountaineers cruised past the Yellow Jackets of Howard Payne University. The 3-0 sweep by Schreiner begain with a 25-14 win in Set 1, followed by a 25-20 win and Set 2, and was closed out with a 25-23 win in Set 3.
Comments / 0