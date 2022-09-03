2022 Creative Arts Emmys Night One: RuPaul continues reign, while ‘Adele: One Night Only’ takes home multiple awards

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Free Food and Foodie Collabs Happening this Week in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Today reveals new seating assignments on Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie’s first day back- and one host is on the end
TODAY has revealed their new seating arrangements for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's first day back - and Hoda has been placed on the end of the desk. The two rival co-hosts of the popular morning news show have been in a tense feud since the start of the summer.
Bob Iger: Traditional TV, Film Biz Face ‘World of Hurt’ as Streaming Transforms Entertainment
Bob Iger shared a pessimistic outlook on the future of movies and traditional TV in an interview Wednesday at the Code Conference in Los Angeles. The former Disney CEO was, however, particularly bullish on the growing number of streaming services embracing Madison Avenue, including Disney+, but predicted that not all of the current market entrants would survive in the long term. “Advertising will thrive in the streaming world,” Iger told moderator Kara Swisher from the stage at the Beverly Hilton. “I think what Netflix is going to do in advertising, what Disney announced, those are smart moves because it’s going to give...
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’
Reba McEntire and Kevin Bacon? What a combo. If you’ve never seen the horror flick, Tremors, stop reading this article right now and go get it… it’s a horror/sci-fi CLASSIC. Released in 1990, Reba takes on the role of Heather Gummer, a survivalist. Following some mysterious deaths and some strange seismic waves below the ground in Perfection, Nevada, Heather and her husband, along with handyman Val McKee (played by Bacon), and a few others join together in an attempt to survive an […] The post Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Is ‘About Leaving Childhood Behind,’ Says Ryan Condal
During HBO's Inside the Episode, 'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal pointed to growing up as the overarching theme of episode 3.
Disney found 'substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016 -former CEO
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said the entertainment giant had determined that a "substantial portion" of Twitter's users were "not real" in 2016, when it weighed a purchase of the social network.
