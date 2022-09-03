Read full article on original website
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
dayton.com
Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend
The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
ohparent.com
All-New Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live™ Glow Party: Order Your Presale Tickets Today!
Worldwide Tour Rolls into Truist Arena with a Thrilling Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Glow Party Experience for the Whole Family, February 18 & 19. USE SPECIAL PRESALE CODE “PARENT” TODAY (Thurs., Sept 8) ONLY from 10am-10pm to get your tickets before they go on sale to the public tomorrow!
Hiring event held at Crocs Distribution Center
VANDALIA — Residents were invited to the Crocs Distribution Center today at the 10,000 block of Dog Leg Road in Vandalia for shoe discounts, job openings, a food truck, and donation opportunities, according to a news release. >>National Nurses Week: Crocs to give away shoes, scrubs to health care...
miamivalleytoday.com
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
wnewsj.com
Fired up for Corn Fest: Annual 3-day festival has a lot for everyone this weekend
WILMINGTON — There’s always plenty of something for everyone at the annual three-day Corn Festival — presented by the Antique Power Club Inc. — which is set to roll around Sept. 9-11 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Antique Power Club member Jonathan McKay told the News...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
cincinnatirefined.com
4 Reasons You Can't Miss This Year's HOMEARAMA
Are you ready to explore the hottest housing and design trends during Cincinnati's iconic HOMEARAMA event? You can tour six fully decorated and landscaped homes priced from $1 million and up in a brand-new peaceful Loveland neighborhood steeped in old-world charm and distinctive style from September 3 to September 18.
Fox 19
Couple starts accessible cooking classes in custom kitchen at Warren County farm
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man and his wife are turning their Loveland farm into a sanctuary for the differently abled, including those recovering from debilitating injuries. Eric Boltz is partially paralyzed after being hit by a car in 2015. The spinal injury left him without feeling or movement...
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
dayton.com
Archer’s Tavern places in three categories at National Buffalo Wing Festival
Archer’s Tavern, an American-style restaurant and bar with two locations in the Dayton area, is bringing home not one but three trophies from the National Buffalo Wing Festival in New York over Labor Day weekend. The restaurant took an 11-person team to Buffalo to see how their sauces stacked...
wyso.org
Huber Heights planning $40 million project to revitalize old Marian Meadows Shopping Center
The City of Huber Heights plans to revitalize the Marian Meadows Shopping Center to breathe new economic opportunities into the city. One of the final steps is set to take place soon to get the site ready for the $40 million redevelopment project. Preparations are underway for demolishing the Dogtown...
dayton.com
Kettering frozen yogurt shop closes; was chain’s last in Dayton area
The Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt shop has closed after about 10 years in business at the Town & Country Shopping Center in Kettering. A message posted on the door is attributed to “Orange Leaf Kettering owners.”. “Dear Kettering Community, it has been our pleasure to serve you the last...
wyso.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
livingnewdeal.org
Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell – Dayton OH
Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell was built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Dayton OH. Plaque on the structure credits WPA. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 101 East Helena Street. Dayton, OH 45405. Coordinates:...
Sidney Daily News
A Labor Day tradition
Sidney Kiwanis Club member John Coffield hands several barbeque chicken dinners to a drive through customer at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Labor Day. Sidney Kiwanis Club members assemble the barbeque chicken dinners to be picked up at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Labor Day.
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
WLWT 5
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
Crews battle Champaign Co. hunting lodge fire
According to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, the call for a fully engulfed fire came in shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday.
Fox 19
2 people rescued from Little Miami River
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
