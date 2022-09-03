ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend

The Dayton Greek Festival is returning full force this weekend after two years of drive-thru events due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We are very excited to be back in-person this year,” said Christina Panagouleas-Stephens, public relations manager with the Dayton Greek Festival. “We know how much Dayton appreciates our festival and it’s great to see people appreciate our heritage as much as we do.”
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hiring event held at Crocs Distribution Center

VANDALIA — Residents were invited to the Crocs Distribution Center today at the 10,000 block of Dog Leg Road in Vandalia for shoe discounts, job openings, a food truck, and donation opportunities, according to a news release. >>National Nurses Week: Crocs to give away shoes, scrubs to health care...
VANDALIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vandalia, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Vandalia, OH
Government
miamivalleytoday.com

WM plans annual Cruise-In

WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
WEST MILTON, OH
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

4 Reasons You Can't Miss This Year's HOMEARAMA

Are you ready to explore the hottest housing and design trends during Cincinnati's iconic HOMEARAMA event? You can tour six fully decorated and landscaped homes priced from $1 million and up in a brand-new peaceful Loveland neighborhood steeped in old-world charm and distinctive style from September 3 to September 18.
LOVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Sports Arena#Family Fun#Nba#Flyght Fit
Sidney Daily News

A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney

SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
SIDNEY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wyso.org

The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun

Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse drawn cart in Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”. It...
MIAMISBURG, OH
livingnewdeal.org

Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell – Dayton OH

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Leslie L. Diehl Band Shell was built by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) in Dayton OH. Plaque on the structure credits WPA. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 101 East Helena Street. Dayton, OH 45405. Coordinates:...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

A Labor Day tradition

Sidney Kiwanis Club member John Coffield hands several barbeque chicken dinners to a drive through customer at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Labor Day. Sidney Kiwanis Club members assemble the barbeque chicken dinners to be picked up at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Labor Day.
SIDNEY, OH
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

2 people rescued from Little Miami River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were rescued from the Little Miami River on Labor Day, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. Around 12:45 p.m., dispatchers said a water rescue call came in. Emergency crews responded to the area of the Little Miami River near Round Bottom Road and Mt. Carmel Road, according...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy