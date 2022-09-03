ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Former Penn State star Matt McGloin runs for county position

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Former Penn State football star Matt McGloin is entering politics. McGloin announced his run for the Lackawanna County Commissioner at his childhood home in Scranton. This is his first run for an elective office seat. McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012 and ended […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey

State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Kutztown, PA
City
Mansfield, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Mansfield, PA
Sports
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
East Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

'Incident' reported at South Williamsport Elementary School

Updtate 1:44 p.m. -- Voicemail message from South Williamsport School District: "Effective immediately the threat to Central Elementary School is ovre and the individual is in custody. The lockdown of all district buildings has been lifted. Your children are safe and we follow normal dismissal procedures. If you were planning on picking up your child early, you will be required to show proper identification to have your child released to you. We thank you for your patience." Update 1:14 p.m. -- PSP reportedly has a...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local scuba-diver finds a piece of railroad history in Loyalsock Creek

When a fallen steam locomotive was pulled from the waters of Loyalsock Creek in 1906, photos of the wreck showed the engine missing its smokestack; but no one ever noticed this. Not until John Smithkors found that smokestack lying in the creek more than 100 years later. It was July 2013, and Smithkors had decided to scuba-dive at the spot of the wreck, just east of the Route 87 bridge...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psac#The Warriors#Esu#The Nazareth High School#Mu
Travel Maven

Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in Pennsylvania

When it comes to experiencing fall in the Keystone State, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through the woods to apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty this fall along the scenic Colebrook Railroad.
BOYERTOWN, PA
Times News

Motorcyclist flown from 903 crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a crash in Jim Thorpe. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. as the biker was traveling along Route 903 on Kattner’s Mountain. The man apparently lost control, striking the guide rails. The victim was treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics before being flown by MedEvac helicopter to a Lehigh Valley area trauma center. The Mauch Chunk fire company set up a landing site at the Jim Thorpe High School. Jim Thorpe police are investigating the incident.
JIM THORPE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform in Reading, Pa.

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing...
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday

A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
WBRE

16th annual “StroudFest” sees great turnout

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live music and tasty treats lined the streets of Downtown Stroudsburg as “StroudFest” kicked off on Saturday. Known as being the heart of the Poconos, Stroudsburg became a popular place to be on Saturday as StroudFest took over downtown. The Sherman Theater is the brains behind the event marking its […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Penn Forest Township, Hatchery Road pothole patching between Route 903 and Spruce Hollow Road/Trachsville Road, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. • Lehigh Township, Lehigh Gorge Drive drainage between Spring Mountain...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy