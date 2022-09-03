Read full article on original website
Popculture
Rock Band Cancels All US and Canada Concerts, Citing 'Visa and Logistical Issues'
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have canceled their upcoming North American tour, which was set to kick off in September and would have marked their first North American tour in eight years. Taking to social media Friday, singer Brian Molko and guitarist and bassist Stefan Olsdal announced in a joint statement that all nine stops on their North American tour, in support of the album Never Let Me Go, have been postponed due to "visa and logistical issues."
Your guide to USA TODAY's investigation of Utah COVID-19 testing startup Nomi Health
What's Nomi Health? USA TODAY spent months investigating the Utah startup that has rapidly expanded thanks to COVID-19 and political connections.
Go to shell! Maine residents rage as woke 'Seafood Watch' program decides to red-list state's iconic lobsters and tell consumers to AVOID eating the crustaceans because harvesting them allegedly puts whales in danger
Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
