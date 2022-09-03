Zac Efron has addressed rumours that he underwent plastic surgery, with the actor revealing that changes to the shape of his jaw were actually the result of an injury.The High School Musical star, 34, first sparked plastic surgery speculation in April 2021, when he appeared in a clip promoting an Earth Day special with Bill Nye. At the time, fans were quick to notice a difference in the structure of Efron’s face, with many questioning whether his newly pronounced jaw was the result of cosmetic surgery.In a new interview with Men’s Health, Efron addressed the viral conversation about his...

