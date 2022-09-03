Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis
The search for missing billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher has come to a tragic conclusion. The Memphis Police Department confirmed on Twitter Sept. 6 that the body discovered in Memphis on Sept. 5 belongs to Fletcher, who was kidnapped last week while on a jog. A cause and manner of death have not been released.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Zac Efron addresses plastic surgery rumours and claims jaw ‘grew’ due to accident
Zac Efron has addressed rumours that he underwent plastic surgery, with the actor revealing that changes to the shape of his jaw were actually the result of an injury.The High School Musical star, 34, first sparked plastic surgery speculation in April 2021, when he appeared in a clip promoting an Earth Day special with Bill Nye. At the time, fans were quick to notice a difference in the structure of Efron’s face, with many questioning whether his newly pronounced jaw was the result of cosmetic surgery.In a new interview with Men’s Health, Efron addressed the viral conversation about his...
Comments / 0