Rochester, NY

Teenager plunges 150ft to his death at gorge while exploring with friends at 2am

By Rachel Dobkin
 4 days ago

A TEENAGER has died from a "tragic accident" after falling 150 feet into a gorge while exploring with his friends at 2am, according to officials.

Rory Lochner, 19, was found dead early Thursday morning in an area of High Fall gorge in Rochester, New York that was not open to the public.

Rory Lochner, 19, (pictured) has tragically died after falling 150 feet in a gorge Credit: Facebook/rory.lochner.1
The High Falls gorge is located in Rochester, New York Credit: WHEC

He tried to climb through a hole in a fence where the Inner Loop crosses the Genesee River and fell over a hundred feet, dying on impact.

“He was with a group of friends,” Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello said.

“Had gone into the park area there. Somewhere across the Inner Loop area by the train tracks, and through there, and unfortunately, tragically fell in a hole and fell to his death.”

The Rochester Fire Department tried to rescue Lochner with a rope.

“We do lot more than just fighting fires. We have people who are trained in high angle and low angle rope rescue, which we deal with a lot around the gorge and when people fall down in places.”

The operation, however, was not successful and Lochner was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Fire department personnel responded, the medical examiner responded, and unfortunately he was beyond help, and passed away from the incident this morning,” Bello said on Thursday.

Police do not suspect foul play from this incident.

In a GoFundMe post to help pay for expenses, Lochner was described as a kind soul.

"Rory was known by many, and went out of his way to help anyone in need," the post read.

"The family that goes along with that 19-year-old lost a son, they lost a brother, lost a cousin," said Bello.

"All the different family relationships. But then also, his friends were there with him. And the friends just lost a friend that they witnessed.

"So there's tragedy all around in this aspect, which is really heartbreaking, which is why we're here talking about this today to try to push as much safety around those areas because they are dangerous," he said.

Signs and fences are used to alert visitors of dangerous areas around the gorge.

Another victim fell to their death a little over a month ago into the Genesee River gorge, which is around High Falls.

“Those fences and the signs are there for a reason, and tragically in the past little over a month, two lives have been lost down there, which is incredibly sad,” said Bello.

“My heart goes out for both families,” he said.

Bello recommended visitors stay on a trail and bring a phone in case of an emergency.

The hole where Lochner may have entered has since been covered up with a wooden board.

Comments / 39

E
3d ago

at 2am smh....these young people need to go to school. get a job and stay busy they got too much time on their hands and no parental guidance

Old fat man
3d ago

I feel sorry and pray for him and the family but that is playing stupid to be out there at 2:00 a.m. in the morning walking around in a place like that what's wrong with these people

will williams
3d ago

In "an area that is NOT open to the public." Its a tragic accident that could have been avoided by staying within the rules given. However almost all of us during our youth pushed some sort or boundary maybe even broke a rule or law, got the thrill we wanted, avoided the consequences and have crazy stories to reminisce over today. Sometimes, unfortunately it doesn't play out that way and the consequences are immediate. RIP young man, this is sad.

