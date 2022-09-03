ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Washington Missourian

Blue Jays blank Warrenton, 41-0

After a scoreless first 20 minutes of play, Washington (1-1) roasted visiting Warrenton (0-2), 41-0, over the course of the final 28 minutes. The Blue Jays first broke the plane of the end zone with four minutes remaining in the half, then added another score before the intermission.
WARRENTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Softball Lady Jays dominate Holt at home

Conference play for the Washington softball Lady Jays started with a landslide. Washington (6-1, 1-0) won Tuesday in both its home opener and the start of its Gateway Athletic Conference Central schedule with an 18-1 victory over Holt (1-6, 0-1) at Lakeview Park.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 2 Football — North County at St. Clair

North County escaped with a 36-32 win over St. Clair Thursday, Sept. 1, after four lead changes in the final period.
Washington, MO
semoball.com

Local Cardinals, Royals pitcher Mark Littell passes away at 69

Mark Littell, former Cardinals and Royals right-handed pitcher, passed away at the age of 69 on Monday following complications from heart surgery. A native of Gideon, Mo., Littell made his major league debut in June of 1973 for the Kansas City Royals. He played professionally until 1982, during which time he split his career between the Royals and St. Louis Cardinals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia tops Lady Bulldogs for first 2022 victory

Renewing a local rivalry, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights earned their first victory of the season Wednesday at home. Borgia (1-2) pushed past St. Clair (1-1), 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Leaders burnt out over faulty lights on Washington's Missouri River bridge

Washington and Franklin County officials vocalized their displeasure over the ongoing malfunction of the lighting system for the Missouri River bridge in Washington. “There is absolutely no excuse as to why this is still happening. It is ridiculous,” Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said during the Aug. 29 meeting of the Washington Area Transportation Committee.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Crosspoint volleyball opens with 2-1 record

Hitting the road Friday, the Crosspoint Christian School volleyball Lady Cougars will be looking to make it three wins in a row. “So far our season has been a season of which team is going to show up,” Crosspoint Head Coach Don Coons said. “The three teams we have played so far are fairly equal teams in my opinion.”
VILLA RIDGE, MO
stlmag.com

Budding Prospects: Is Amendment 3 the best way for Missouri to legalize recreational marijuana—or is it “a scam”?

Missourians will get a chance on November 8 to legalize recreational marijuana. They may well seize it: Nearly two-thirds of registered voters told pollsters in May that they supported the general concept. Other states have made the move—19 at last count—and have so far avoided societal collapse (even if Illinois loves tempting fate). Here in the Show-Me State, we already have a tightly regulated cannabis industry for medicinal purposes; upon passage of the ballot initiative, known as Amendment 3, that industry would stay roughly the same size in the first year but start selling for fun purposes too.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

New Haven stays perfect by sweeping Belle

Another night, another sweep. New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win over Belle Thursday night, improving to 3-0 on the season.
BELLE, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

When could it snow in St. Louis?

ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
104.1 WIKY

Missing Helicopter And Pilot Found

The search is over for a missing helicopter and it’s pilot after both were found around 3:00 Monday afternoon near Mammoth Cave National Park. David Stone left around noon on Saturday from St. Louis and stopped in Sparta, Illinois to call his wife and reported no issues at that time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

New Haven sweeps Cuba

For the second consecutive night, the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks swept an opponent. Hitting the road Tuesday, New Haven won at Cuba, 25-18, 25-9, 25-11.
NEW HAVEN, MO

